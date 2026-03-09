Get It

New on the bookshelves

Twists and turns in My Husband’s Wife...

March 9, 2026
Supplied 1 minute read
A must-read this March. Image supplied.

Twists and turns in My Husband’s Wife

Don’t read Alice Feeney’ latest novel when you’re tired. First off … you’re not going to want to put it down, so sleep’s out of the question. Secondly, you need to concentrate. My Husband’s Wife has so many twists it’ll have you reeling. It’s the story of Eden Fox, an artist who goes out for a late afternoon run, and when she returns to the home she and her husband have recently moved into, the key doesn’t fit. And a woman, oddly enough one who looks fairly similar to her, opens the door. And her husband insists this stranger is his Eden Fox, his wife. One house. One husband. Two woman. And a whole lot of lies. It’s all deception, obsession, mystery, and it’s brilliant. No wonder it’s one of Exclusive Books recommended reads. MacMillan

For more on great reads and books, visit Get It Magazine.

March 9, 2026
Supplied 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Related Articles

The ‘hidden’ hearing loss: Central Auditory Processing Disorder

16 hours ago

3 new flight routes connect SA to popular destinations

March 9, 2026

Skin changes during perimenopause and how to take back control

March 8, 2026

Endurance meets theatre in the Tankwa Karoo gravel endurance cycling event

March 7, 2026
Back to top button