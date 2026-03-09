New on the bookshelves

Twists and turns in My Husband’s Wife

Don’t read Alice Feeney’ latest novel when you’re tired. First off … you’re not going to want to put it down, so sleep’s out of the question. Secondly, you need to concentrate. My Husband’s Wife has so many twists it’ll have you reeling. It’s the story of Eden Fox, an artist who goes out for a late afternoon run, and when she returns to the home she and her husband have recently moved into, the key doesn’t fit. And a woman, oddly enough one who looks fairly similar to her, opens the door. And her husband insists this stranger is his Eden Fox, his wife. One house. One husband. Two woman. And a whole lot of lies. It’s all deception, obsession, mystery, and it’s brilliant. No wonder it’s one of Exclusive Books recommended reads. MacMillan

