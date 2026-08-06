Nutrition for the woman who does it all

South African women with young children spend more than three times as much time on unpaid care work as men, according to Statistics SA. Between work, school runs, grocery shopping, cooking, homework, sport and everything else that fills a day, healthy eating can easily feel like just another task on an already full to-do list.

The good news is that eating well doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Eggs are one of the most affordable, convenient and nutritious foods you can rely on. One large egg provides around

7 g of high-quality protein, along with nutrients such as choline, vitamin B12, selenium and riboflavin. Starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast can help keep you fuller for longer and support steadier energy levels throughout the morning, making it easier to avoid reaching for less nutritious snacks when the day gets busy. It’s a simple habit that can make a noticeable difference, especially for women who are constantly on the go.

The beauty of eggs is that they fit into real life for quick breakfasts, lunchboxes, an afternoon snack or light evening supper. Two scrambled eggs on wholewheat toast take less than five minutes to prepare, while last night’s leftover vegetables can become tomorrow’s omelette. If mornings are rushed, grab a hard-boiled egg and a piece of fruit on your way out the door. Healthy eating doesn’t have to be perfect. Often, it’s the small, practical habits that make the biggest difference.

This August, while you’re packing lunchboxes, planning dinners and making sure everyone else is looked after, don’t forget to nourish yourself too. It doesn’t have to be elaborate or time-consuming. Sometimes the simplest meals are the ones that nourish us best.

Celebrate yourself in the same quiet, everyday way you care for everyone around you. Small choices, repeated often, can make a meaningful difference to your health and wellbeing. Because while you’re busy looking after everyone else, you deserve to be looked after too, and sometimes that starts with something as simple and affordable as an egg on your own plate.

Why eggs deserve a spot in every busy woman’s kitchen:

Eggs save time. Hard-boiled eggs make an easy grab-and-go breakfast, lunchbox addition or afternoon snack.

Hard-boiled eggs make an easy grab-and-go breakfast, lunchbox addition or afternoon snack. Eggs keep you going. One large egg provides around 7 g of high-quality protein to help keep you fuller for longer.

One large egg provides around 7 g of high-quality protein to help keep you fuller for longer. Eggs pack in nutrition. Eggs provide important nutrients including choline, vitamin B12, selenium and riboflavin.

Eggs provide important nutrients including choline, vitamin B12, selenium and riboflavin. Eggs won’t stretch the grocery budget. Eggs remain one of South Africa’s most affordable sources of high-quality protein.

Eggs remain one of South Africa’s most affordable sources of high-quality protein. Eggs work with almost anything. Enjoy them with wholewheat toast, pap, oats, leftovers, vegetables or in a quick wrap.

Enjoy them with wholewheat toast, pap, oats, leftovers, vegetables or in a quick wrap. Eggs are always there when you need them. Stored in the fridge, eggs keep for several weeks, making healthy eating one decision easier.

Content by www.sapoultry.co.za

A recipe to try:

Savoury oats with fried eggs

Cost per recipe: serves 2 for under R40

Ingredients:

Olive oil, for cooking

1 spring onion, thinly sliced + extra

250 ml (1 cup) oats

750 ml (3 cups) chicken or vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

2 eggs

½ avocado, sliced

Spicy sauce of your choice, to serve

Method:

Heat a splash of oil in a small saucepan on medium and sauté the onion for about 2 minutes or until soft. Add the oats and stir to coat in the oil. Add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes or until the oats are thick and creamy. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Crack in the eggs and fry for about 3 minutes or until egg whites are set with yolks still runny. Season with salt and pepper. Divide oats between 2 bowls. Top with eggs, avocado and extra spring onion curls or slices. Serve with hot sauce.

For more on health and food, visit Get It Magazine.