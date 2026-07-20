Does owning a home make you better with money?

For many South Africans, buying a property is the biggest financial commitment they will ever make. While the focus is often on securing a bond, putting down a deposit, and managing the monthly repayments, homeownership can have a significant impact on how people approach money well after the purchase is final.

According to Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa, what sets homeownership apart from other major purchases is that it is both a personal and financial investment.

“When people buy property, they might start thinking about their money differently. Instead of spending money on things that bring immediate gratification such as a new vehicle or vacations, the mindset often changes to focus more on building financial value for the future,” explains Goslett.

One of the most significant changes is the way homeowners might approach saving. Before purchasing a home, saving is often associated with specific goals. However, after buying a property, many homeowners might become more intentional about growing a financial reserves for property-related goals, whether it is maintenance, renovations, or unexpected expenses.

Property ownership also tends to increase awareness of the true cost of lifestyle choices. Goslett notes that monthly bond repayments, rates and taxes, levies, insurance, and maintenance expenses all require managing budgets carefully and prioritising needs over wants. For first-time homeowners, these responsibilities can feel quite daunting but they often foster stronger financial discipline over time.

“Homeownership teaches valuable financial lessons that extend far beyond property itself; it encourages planning, discipline, patience, and a focus on long-term outcomes. These are the habits that can strengthen every aspect of a person’s financial wellbeing,” says Goslett. If you’re thinking about taking the next step in your property journey, reach out to your local agent who can help you weigh up if you’re ready to make the biggest financial step of your life and navigate the process wisely.

Issued by Kesia Cloete