Smart move: How downsizing can boost your finances and lifestyle

Downsizing offers homeowners reduced maintenance, lighter debt pressure and greater lifestyle flexibility, according to industry insights.

According to Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of RE/MAX Southern Africa, many property owners are discovering that moving to a smaller space provides far more than just reduced upkeep.

Lower maintenance costs

“It’s no secret that keeping a property in good condition takes time, energy and money, and the bigger the home, the more there is to look after,” Goslett explains. “A smaller home is generally easier and less costly to maintain, freeing up more time to spend with family, enjoying hobbies, or simply making the most of your lifestyle.”

Financial benefits reduce pressure

Goslett notes that along with requiring less maintenance, smaller homes are often more affordable to buy and less expensive to own. Additionally, homeowners may benefit from lower insurance premiums, municipal rates and taxes and day-to-day running costs.

“Spending less on your home can also mean taking on less debt and reducing financial pressure,” says Goslett. “Instead of stretching your budget to afford a larger property, downsizing can leave you with more breathing room to build your savings, invest for the future, or simply enjoy the peace of mind that comes from living comfortably within your means.”

Greater location flexibility

Downsizing can also give you more freedom to choose where you live. As a smaller home often comes with a lower price tag, it can open the door to areas that may have previously been out of reach. Goslett highlights that many homeowners who downsize find they’re able to move to sought-after neighbourhoods, vibrant city centres, or even coastal locations. It can also make relocating for a new job or a lifestyle change much easier.

Smaller spaces inspire creative living

Having less space often inspires smarter layout solutions, such as multi-purpose furniture and clever storage choices. A smaller home often inspires more thoughtful living.

“The decision to downsize is a personal one, and there’s no one-size-fits-all answer,” explains Goslett. “Everyone’s circumstances are different, so it’s worth taking the time to weigh up the financial, practical and lifestyle factors, as well as the costs of moving, before making a decision.”

“If you’re unsure whether now is the right time, a trusted real estate professional can help you understand your options and make an informed decision.”

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