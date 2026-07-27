Fuelled demand in the KZN property market

The KZN coastal residential belt has become a rental investor’s dream, driven by high demand, stable growth, strong yields, and affordable house prices. According to the Seeff Property Group rental demand is outpacing available supply in a number of prime hotspots.

The recent interest rate hike has further fuelled demand with the rental sector picking up the slack from the sales market, and making the sector a very appealing prospect for investors. KZN is the most affordable of the three major economic provinces with an average rent of R9,293, resulting in low vacancy rates, particularly within secure lifestyle and coastal hubs.

Gross rental yields are generally strong in certain hotspots, ranging from 6.5% to 9.5% depending on the area and price bracket. While general rental growth averages 3% to 4.5% year-on-year, high occupancy rates ensure stability for landlords.

As with most metros, the area continues to see and influx of people. Compared to other coastal belts such as the Cape, KZN offers affordable house and rental prices. The warmer coastal lifestyle and ongoing development are significantly boosting the investment appeal of many areas.

The South Coast in particular has become a strong drawcard with remote workers and young families from Gauteng and Cape Town relocating here due to the affordable living costs which are roughly 40% below those of the North Coast, according to Tracey Cronje, manager for Seeff Hibiscus Coast.

She says the South Coast offers some of the highest gross yields as entry level purchase prices are still relatively low. Sectional titles start from R900,000 to R1.5m, offering rental income of R8,500 to R12,000 per month with annual increases of 5% to 7%.

The climate, holiday lifestyle, and high concentration of Blue Flag beaches are primary drivers for tenants. Infrastructure improvements such as the Margate Airport revival and water security projects have converted the area from a holiday destination into a permanent residential choice.

Amanzimtoti, closer to the Durban Metro attracts middle-class tenants and corporate contract workers. Ash Narsingh, rentals administrator for Seeff Amanzimtoti, says pet-friendly townhouses and freestanding homes, particularly in the R7,000 to R10,000 price range are in high demand. While holiday-letting complexes attract seasonal investment, long-term rentals show steady returns of R8,000 to R10,000 per month due to corporate relocations.

Suburban areas in Durban itself such as Queensburgh, are also seeing significant demand due to affordability. Supply is low, and we are overrun with rental applications, says Michelle Vermeulen, licensee for Seeff Queensburgh. The highest demand is for sectional titles in the R600,000 to R750,000 range. These achieve rental income of R6,500 to R11,500 per month.

The Upper Highway areas of Kloof, Hillcrest, and Waterfall attract families and remote workers looking for larger properties. Gregg Wilson, owner and director of Seeff Upper Highway, attributes this demand to the presence of top-tier schools and secure estate living.

Wendy Thomson, head of rentals for Seeff Upper Highway, identifies townhouses and pet-friendly family homes as the strongest investment categories. Properties in the R1m to R3m range offer rentals of R8,000 to R20,000, gross rental yields of 6% to 9%, and annual escalations of 5% to 8%.

The KZN North Coast corridor remains the fastest-growing residential belt. Further north, Elaine Vandayar, licensee for Seeff Richards Bay, says corporate relocations and industrial expansion support a strong rental market and low vacancies.

The area currently faces a shortage of rental stock in the affordable R8,000 to R12,000 band, where tenant demand for two- and three-bedroom units outstrips supply, signalling an opportunity for new residential developments.

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