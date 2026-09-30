Budget-friendly marketing that actually works

Marketing yourself as an estate agent doesn’t have to mean spending thousands on advertising. In fact, some of the most valuable marketing tools are often the ones agents already have at their fingertips: their database, their relationships, their local knowledge and in recent years, their social media platforms.

This is becoming increasingly important following the recent amendments to the Consumer Protection Act regarding cold calling, placing strict restrictions on how businesses can approach consumers.

“In real estate, marketing yourself effectively isn’t about how much you spend; it’s about how consistent you are at putting yourself out there, and in front of the right people,” explains Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa.

“While the way agents prospect has changed, the relationships they’ve already built have become even more valuable. Your database, local knowledge and social media presence are all resources that can help you generate opportunities without requiring a massive budget.”

With this in mind, REMAX SA provides four affordable marketing strategies to help agents generate new opportunities.

1. Utilise your existing database

Agent databases are one of the most common marketing strategies – and for good reason. If you’ve been in the industry for some time, you most likely have a list of previous clients, prospective buyers and sellers. Instead of spending money on trying to find new clients, start by marketing to the people you already know.

Because these contacts already know who you are, you’re not starting from scratch. Keeping in touch helps maintain those relationships so that when someone is ready to buy or sell, or knows somebody who is, your name is more likely to come to mind.

2. Host open houses

“An open house isn’t just about selling that specific property. Every person who walks through the door is an opportunity to build a new relationship. Even if the home isn’t right for them, they could become a buyer for a different listing, a prospective seller or even a referral down the line,” explains Goslett.

3. Understand the neighbourhood

In SA, local is lekker, and the same applies to real estate marketing. Buyers want to work with someone who understands the area they’re looking to call home. Do you know the average commute times or where the nearest schools are? These are the questions buyers are likely to ask.

Taking the time to research your area and becoming a reliable source of local knowledge is a simple but effective way to build trust and market yourself as the local expert.

4. Use social media strategically

Buyers and sellers alike are turning to social media for everything from recipes and workout plans to property advice and decisions. The key is to make sure you’re using this powerful tool strategically.

“Don’t simply post properties listed, give people a reason to follow you, whether it’s for suburb updates, property tips, FAQs, or local recommendations. The more useful and relevant your content is, the more likely people are to remember you,” says Goslett.

Effective marketing doesn’t have to cost a fortune. As traditional prospecting methods have changed, agents who consistently invest in their relationships, local knowledge and digital presence will be better positioned to keep generating opportunities without breaking the bank.

Issued by Kesia Cloete