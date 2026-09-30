[Watch] More than a game: Passing hope to the youth

For a child, a safe place to belong can change everything. Across Mzansi, many young people return from school each afternoon to communities facing difficult social realities. In these moments, a structured activity, a caring coach and a team waiting for them can offer something deeply powerful: Purpose, connection and the chance to choose a positive path.

Through the commitment of the Dis-Chem Foundation, Suzuki and the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund, the young athletes in the Suzuki Super 7s Junior Rugby Programme are receiving more than an opportunity to play rugby. They are being given a space to grow, dream boldly and believe that their greatest victories can last long after the final whistle.

Building leaders off the field

Here, the lessons reach far beyond the try line. The programme gives children a reason to show up for one another, learn how to lead and understand that progress comes through commitment.

Research shows that organised sport can support children’s physical health, emotional well-being and social development. For young people navigating challenging environments, after-school programmes can also create vital spaces for safety, mentorship and belonging. They help replace isolation with connection, uncertainty with routine, and idle hours with meaningful opportunity.

Nourishing young champions

The Suzuki Super 7s Junior Rugby Programme also recognises that young champions need to be nourished. After every training session, players receive nutritious meals to fuel growing bodies, aid recovery and help ensure they can take on tomorrow with greater strength.

This spirit was especially evident on Youth Day, when eight teams met for a round-robin rugby tournament celebrating determination, sportsmanship and the joy of the game. Every player received a wholesome lunch, treats and vitamin-packed fresh fruit – a simple act of kindness that carries a powerful message: Every child deserves the chance to thrive.

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