The pros and cons of coastal living

Waking up to the sound of waves crashing on the shore, the salty sea air and sunlight glistening across the water is the kind of lifestyle many people dream about. No wonder coastal properties continue to attract interest from prospective buyers looking to make that dream a reality.

However, Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa cautions that while life by the sea might sound idyllic, there are some practical considerations that buyers should consider before packing up their bags, putting on their plakkies and heading for the coast.

“Living near the sea can offer a great quality of life, but buyers need to understand both the pros and cons that come with coastal living before deciding whether it is right for them.”

Having worked closely with buyers and sellers along the South Coast of KZN, Pat Symcox, broker/owner of REMAX Coast and Country, says some of the realities of coastal living are easy to overlook when you are captivated by the view.

“People naturally focus on the views and the lifestyle, but coastal living does require a little more awareness when it comes to maintenance. Salt-laden air, humidity, strong winds and heavy rainfall can all take their toll on a property over time,” he explains.

“Buyers also need to consider practical factors such as proximity to essential services, access during severe weather and whether they are comfortable with the ongoing upkeep that comes with living close to the ocean. A beautiful sea view is wonderful, but buyers need to look beyond the view and understand the property itself.”

Despite these considerations, Symcox says the lifestyle remains a major drawcard, particularly for buyers who want their home and surroundings to offer more than just a place to live.

“We also see buyers looking for a better quality of life, whether that means relocating permanently, downsizing, buying a holiday home or investing in a property that can generate rental income. The appeal is really about being able to enjoy the coast as part of your everyday life, rather than simply visiting it on holiday,” he says.

For buyers considering purchasing property in coastal areas, Symcox advises experiencing the area first as a resident instead of as a holidaymaker before making the decision.

“Spend time there outside of peak holiday periods, drive the routes you would use every day, look at access to schools, healthcare, shopping and other services, and think honestly about what your lifestyle will look like five or ten years from now. Coastal living can be incredibly rewarding, but the right property is about much more than having an ocean view. It needs to suit your lifestyle, your budget and your long-term plans.”

Goslett notes that this is where working with an experienced local real estate professional can prove valuable, particularly for buyers who are unfamiliar with the realities of living in a coastal area.

“A local real estate professional can help buyers look beyond the appeal of the coastline and understand what living in a particular area is really like,” Goslett concludes.

Issued by Kesia Cloete