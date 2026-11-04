Sebokeng’s Lebohang Tsietsi tackles her soccer dreams from the touchline

Lebohang Tsotetsi is carving out a place for herself in local soccer, using her passion for sports medicine to support players through pitch-side first aid, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

The 24-year-old has already gained experience at several local soccer tournaments, providing first-aid assistance to players and ensuring they receive medical attention when needed.

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport, Tsotetsi said her interest in sports medicine had grown into a determination to contribute to the development of soccer, ven if her role was not on the field.

Her journey began last year when she was given an opportunity to work as a pitch-side first aider at the Heist of Combos U12 Diski Challenge.

Tsotetsi initially became involved in the tournament to help her brother and his friend, Thabo Mathinye. Although she had always been interested in sports medicine, she did not know how to enter the field.

That first opportunity opened doors to further experience, with the support of people who recognised her potential.

“Following the event, Mr Mondli Nkosi took me under his wing and trusted me to work for Vaal Octopus FC during their December tournament and the Back-to-School tournament in January. Working alone for the entire duration of the competition taught me how to stand on my own two feet,” she said.

Tsotetsi described Nkosi as a kind and humble leader who believed in her when she was still new to the field and gave her an opportunity to develop her skills.

Building experience on the touchline

Since then, she has extended her experience to the Master Zondo Sports Foundation Tournament and the Thabang Mahlangu Winter Games.

She has also had the opportunity to interact with experienced sports professionals, including Palesa Zwane from ABC Motsepe League club Young Pirates FC.

Tsotetsi wants to see local soccer develop through better access to first-aid support, particularly for young players who need appropriate medical attention during matches and tournaments.

For her, being involved in soccer is about more than simply being part of the game. She wants to play a meaningful role in looking after the people who make it possible.

A dream of working for Kaizer Chiefs

While she continues to gain experience at local tournaments, Tsotetsi has her sights set on bigger opportunities.

Her ultimate ambition is to work for a major soccer institution such as Kaizer Chiefs, where she hopes to combine her passion for the sport with her interest in sports medicine.

For now, every tournament offers another opportunity to learn, gain confidence and establish herself in a field where she hopes to make a lasting contribution.

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