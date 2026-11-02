Gauteng EFC fighter returns to cage after near-retirement

Ayanda Zwane thought his mixed martial arts (MMA) career was over when he left his gloves in the Octagon after losing to Lewis Mataya at EFC 137, reports the Fourways Review.

Now, the former EFC contender is preparing to return to the cage, where he will face undefeated Yaseen Adams at EFC 139 on Thursday (November 5).

MMA combines various combat disciplines, including boxing, wrestling, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Fighters use a combination of striking and grappling techniques inside an enclosed cage.

Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) is a major professional MMA promotion in Africa, with fighters competing across several weight divisions. Zwane competes in the featherweight division, which has a maximum weight limit of 65.8kg.

For Zwane, however, the road back to the cage began with disappointment after his defeat to Mataya.

“Honestly, I was frustrated and disappointed,” he said. “I put a lot into this sport, and losing that fight was difficult to accept. In that moment, I felt like I had given so much to MMA, and I started questioning whether it was all still worth it. Leaving my gloves in the Hex was an emotional decision, and at that point, I genuinely felt like I was done, but deep down, the fighter in me was still there.”

Time away from competition gave him an opportunity to reconsider his decision.

“I had time to think, reflect, and speak to the people closest to me. I realised that I wasn’t ready to walk away from the sport like that. I still have goals I want to achieve, records I want to build, and a legacy I want to leave in the EFC featherweight division. Coming back isn’t just about proving people wrong; it’s about proving to myself that I still have more to give.”

Lessons from Mataya defeat

Reflecting on the fight against Mataya, Zwane said he accepted responsibility for not doing enough to secure the judges’ decision.

“I believe I had my moments in that fight, and there were things I did well, but ultimately, I didn’t do enough to convince the judges that I deserved the win,” he said. “I’ve looked at what I could have done differently, and I’ve taken those lessons into this camp.”

Focus turns to unbeaten Adams

His next challenge is Adams, who enters the November 5 bout with an unbeaten record of 4-0-1.

“He’s undefeated, he’s hungry, and he clearly believes in himself. I respect that,” Zwane said. “I’m preparing for the best version of Yaseen, and, on November 5, he’ll have to deal with someone who has a lot more to fight for than just keeping his record clean.”

Zwane said coming close to ending his career had changed his approach to training and competition.

“I’ve had to remind myself why I started fighting in the first place and reconnect with that hunger,” he said. “Coming so close to walking away has made me appreciate the opportunity to compete again. I’m not taking this fight or this career for granted.”

Eye on featherweight title

His ambitions extend beyond the Adams fight. Zwane believes his experience in the promotion has earned him consideration for a shot at the EFC featherweight title.

“After this fight, it will be my 14th fight in EFC, and I honestly believe I’ve done enough to earn that opportunity,” he said. “How many fights must a person have before they get a title shot? I’m ready to fight for the belt, and I want Faeez Jacob.”

A victory over Adams would bring him closer to that goal, but Zwane said it would also confirm that returning to the cage was the right decision.

“It would show that I made the right decision by coming back,” he said. “It would prove that the disappointment at EFC 137 didn’t break me and that I still belong among the best fighters in this division.”

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