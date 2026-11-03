Bedfordview teen takes SA karting title to European racing

Bedfordview racing driver Gianna Pascoal has added a South African karting championship title to her achievements and made her European single-seater debut in Britain’s GB4 Winter Series.

The 16-year-old competed for British team Pace Performance at Snetterton on October 24 and 25. She finished 11th in the fourth and final race of the weekend, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Driver rises through national ranks

Gianna began karting in 2021, aged 11, and has since progressed through national and international competitions. She finished runner-up in both the ROK and Rotax National Series before being selected for the More Than Equal Driver Development Programme, one of only six drivers chosen internationally.

“Being able to call myself South African champion is an incredible feeling,” said Gianna.

“When I started karting, I was racing against drivers who already had years of experience.

“I had so much catching up to do, and I chose to give up competitive diving to put everything into racing. So, this title means a huge amount to me.”

Programme provides Formula 4 coaching

In 2025, Gianna became the first female competitor to represent South Africa in the senior category of the FIA Karting Academy, according to an announcement by Motorsport South Africa. She has also competed in international events, including the ROK Cup Superfinal and the WSK Super Master Series.

Her involvement in the More Than Equal Driver Development Programme has given her access to specialist coaching and experience in Formula 4-level machinery. She has also gained experience in South Africa’s MSA4 series as she develops her skills in single-seater racing.

The GB4 Winter Series provided another opportunity to build experience in the category. Pace Performance recorded four race victories and four additional podium finishes during its 2026 GB4 campaign.

“My incredibly supportive family, my mentor Wesleigh Orr, and the many highly influential drivers, coaches and engineers I work with at More Than Equal have made a huge difference to my performance.

“I’m incredibly grateful, and I’m so excited to share this with them.

“I plan to compete at the highest levels, and taking a national championship in karting while I’m working hard in Formula 4 is a real confidence boost as I push further into global motorsport.”

Mentor backs driver for Formula 1 seat

Wesleigh Orr, founder of WORR Motorsport in South Africa, said Gianna’s determination, hard work and hunger to succeed set her apart.

“I’ve watched her grow from a young karting driver into a national champion in record time, and her progress has been absolutely remarkable.

“She has her sights firmly set on a Formula 1 seat, and I genuinely believe she has the talent, discipline and fighting spirit to get there. The road ahead won’t be easy, but Gianna is never one to back down from a challenge.”

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