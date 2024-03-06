How much does Mum love her little Rae? More than seal pups and penguins love their icy home. More than dolphins love the boundless sea or lions love to race and roar. Even more than all the stars, the moon and the sun combined. In fact, she loves her more than words can even say. I Love You More by Clare Helen Welsh, R194 from Exclusive Books.

Babes and toddlers will love discovering dogs with soft ears, a fuzzy tongue and fluffy paws in That’s Not My Dog. Plenty of bright, bold illustrations and fuzzy, furry, smooth and soft tactile patches on each page, the book supports sensory and language development. R220 from Exclusive Books.

For more great reads, visit Get It Magazine.