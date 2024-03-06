Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: South Africa’s top-selling hybrid

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid emerged as the bestselling new hybrid car in South Africa. But just how fuel-efficient is this self-charging hybrid, blending both fuel and electric power?

AutoTrader delved into the details in the 2023 Annual SA #ElectricCarChallenge Battery Test, featuring a hybrid for the first time.

The aim was to assess fuel efficiency and the advantages of the fuel/electric motor combination and regenerative braking in a closed-loop (self-charging) hybrid.

With hybrid vehicles gaining traction as a transitional step toward full electric vehicle adoption, interest in them is on the rise. According to the AutoTrader 2023 Hybrid Car Buyers Survey, consumer enquiries about hybrids saw a 64% increase year-on-year, with 88.4% of respondents highlighting improved fuel efficiency as the primary advantage.

Enter South Africa’s leading new hybrid car: the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid. Equipped with a 1.8-litre petrol engine, an electric motor and a 36-litre fuel tank, this model underwent rigorous testing.

“The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid also topped the charts as the most sold used hybrid car in 2023,” notes George Mienie, the CEO of AutoTrader. “Its closed-loop design eliminates the need for external charging, further enhancing its appeal.”

The testing took place at the Gerotek Oval track in Pretoria, simulating typical daily commutes: 44km of highway driving at national speed limits and 44km of stop-start city driving.

Results revealed a consumption rate of 6.7L/100km for highway driving, offering a range of 537km from the 36-litre tank. In city conditions, the self-charging hybrid excelled, achieving 4.6L/100km and a travel distance of 782km.

Combining both scenarios, the Corolla Cross Hybrid showcased a travel distance of 659km at 5.65L/100km. While slightly below the manufacturer’s claimed combined consumption, it aligns with the expectations of over 41% of surveyed respondents.

In essence, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid promises a holiday journey on one tank, making destinations like Johannesburg to Durban well within reach.

Source: Nikki Chennells