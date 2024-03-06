5 common driving habits that ruin your car’s clutch

Looking after your clutch is essential to avoid having to replace it early on, which will not only be an inconvenience, but an expensive exercise too.

Go gently on your clutch and give it a longer lifespan with these five tips.

The clutch should be used as a switch: The clutch should either be “on” or “off”. Keeping the clutch pedal slightly depressed (known as “riding the clutch”) should be avoided. There might be cases where you must do a bit of clutch riding, especially when starting to move from a standstill, but in all other cases where it can be avoided, it should be.

Never rev when the clutch is engaged: The engine revs a lot faster when the clutch is engaged, and the high RPMs encountered in such cases can be lethal to the clutch. Most people do this inadvertently during gear shifts where they are still depressing the accelerator pedal, while then also depressing the clutch pedal to change gears, causing the engine’s revs to shoot up and leading to a harsh gear shift. Time the gear shift and acceleration in such a way that the RPM never spikes, and the entire operation takes place smoothly.

Don’t drive aggressively: Harsh manoeuvres such as pulling off quickly from a red robot puts huge amounts of force and stress on the car, including the clutch. Instead, engage the clutch when the engine is idle. Always be aware of the conditions around you and start slowing the car down well before you must stop. This will allow you to avoid situations where you must drop the clutch at high RPMs which can lead to clutch slippage as well as more permanent damage.

Learn how to deal with hill-climbs: Clutch riding on a hill climb is even more detrimental to the clutch and should be avoided at all costs. The answer is to use the hand brake instead of riding the clutch. This is not something that comes naturally to most people and as such can be difficult to implement. However, not only is it the right way from the point of view of clutch longevity but also from a safety perspective.

Look out for signs that the clutch is suffering damage: If shifting gears feels too easy and the engine revs abnormally, you might have clutch problems. Also, watch out for noises or a burning smell. Visit your professional car mechanic or service centre immediately.

