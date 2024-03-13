Lifestyle

Quick and easy eggplant and sausage calzones

Wrapped in a golden, crispy crust, each calzone is a delightful pocket of aromatic herbs, melted cheese, and a hearty filling.

8 hours ago
Supplied Content 2 minutes read
Quick and easy egglant and sausage calzones
Eggplant and sausage calzones are a great option for both weeknight dinners and casual gatherings.

Eggplant and sausage calzones blend the earthy flavour of roasted eggplant with the spice of sausage, all encased in a crispy crust. Recipe compliments of Instant Brands Culinary Team.

Prep time: 10 Minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Servings: 5

Ingredients

  • 1 eggplant peeled strips from the skin, diced
  • 3 lb pizza dough refrigerated, thawed
  • 1 sausage
  • 1 small onion diced
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 cup pizza sauce
  • 141 gms pizza mozzarella grated
  • 1 cup parsley minced, optional
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Spray Oil
  • 1 tsp salt optional
  • 1 pinch black pepper, optional

Method

  1. Take the dough out of the fridge and bring it to room temperature.
  2. Remove the sausage from the casing in small pieces.
  3. Sauté onions, garlic, eggplant, and sausage with the olive oil in the Instant Pot with the sauté function or on the stovetop in a pan for the filling.
  4. When the eggplants are cooked and the sausage pieces are nicely browned, turn off the heat.
  5. Taste the filling and season with salt and black pepper if needed.
  6. Mix in parsley (optional).
  7. Divide the dough into three pieces.
  8. Dip your fingers into flour. Round and flatten the first piece into a 7–8-inch-wide circle on a floured surface. A rolling pin would be helpful.
  9. Spread pizza sauce on the dough, leaving a 3/4-inch gap on the side.
  10. Place 1/3 of the filling on half of the dough, keeping the ¾ -inch border clean to seal the calzone.
  11. Spread 1/3 of the grated cheese on top of the filling.
  12. Fold the empty half of the dough on top to form a half-circle shape. Seal the sides by pinching or with the help of a fork.
  13. Place the calzone on a floured surface to prevent sticking.
  14. Repeat steps 6–11 for the remaining two pieces of dough.
  15. Select Bake. Set the temperature to 400 °F and the timer to 30 minutes. Press Start.
  16. When the unit is hot, spray oil on the air frying plate in the bottom of the basket.
  17. Gently place the calzone in the air-frying basket.
  18. After 5 minutes, gently turn the calzone. Spray oil on top. Close the basket.
  19. Calzone will be ready when the top is nicely browned, in 3–5 minutes.
  20. When it is ready, take the first calzone out on a plate.
  21. Repeat steps 15–19 for the remaining two calzones.
  22. Rest the calzones for 5 minutes.
  23. Cut in half and serve.
8 hours ago
Supplied Content 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Long road trip ahead? Here’s how to pack your car

6 hours ago

4 common myths about weight gain during pregnancy

9 hours ago

7 fire prevention tips to keep your home and family safe

March 12, 2024

Stilo Magolide makes Shein dreams come true

March 12, 2024
 
Back to top button