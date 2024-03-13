Lifestyle
Quick and easy eggplant and sausage calzones
Wrapped in a golden, crispy crust, each calzone is a delightful pocket of aromatic herbs, melted cheese, and a hearty filling.
Ingredients
- 1 eggplant peeled strips from the skin, diced
- 3 lb pizza dough refrigerated, thawed
- 1 sausage
- 1 small onion diced
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 cup pizza sauce
- 141 gms pizza mozzarella grated
- 1 cup parsley minced, optional
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Spray Oil
- 1 tsp salt optional
- 1 pinch black pepper, optional
Method
- Take the dough out of the fridge and bring it to room temperature.
- Remove the sausage from the casing in small pieces.
- Sauté onions, garlic, eggplant, and sausage with the olive oil in the Instant Pot with the sauté function or on the stovetop in a pan for the filling.
- When the eggplants are cooked and the sausage pieces are nicely browned, turn off the heat.
- Taste the filling and season with salt and black pepper if needed.
- Mix in parsley (optional).
- Divide the dough into three pieces.
- Dip your fingers into flour. Round and flatten the first piece into a 7–8-inch-wide circle on a floured surface. A rolling pin would be helpful.
- Spread pizza sauce on the dough, leaving a 3/4-inch gap on the side.
- Place 1/3 of the filling on half of the dough, keeping the ¾ -inch border clean to seal the calzone.
- Spread 1/3 of the grated cheese on top of the filling.
- Fold the empty half of the dough on top to form a half-circle shape. Seal the sides by pinching or with the help of a fork.
- Place the calzone on a floured surface to prevent sticking.
- Repeat steps 6–11 for the remaining two pieces of dough.
- Select Bake. Set the temperature to 400 °F and the timer to 30 minutes. Press Start.
- When the unit is hot, spray oil on the air frying plate in the bottom of the basket.
- Gently place the calzone in the air-frying basket.
- After 5 minutes, gently turn the calzone. Spray oil on top. Close the basket.
- Calzone will be ready when the top is nicely browned, in 3–5 minutes.
- When it is ready, take the first calzone out on a plate.
- Repeat steps 15–19 for the remaining two calzones.
- Rest the calzones for 5 minutes.
- Cut in half and serve.