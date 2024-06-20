‘Jump’ by Tyla reaches 100 million streams on Spotify

Afro-pop artist Tyla Laura Seethal’s Jump single seems to be climbing the success ladder following it’s latest milestone of 100 million streams on Spotify.

The vibrant hit single featuring Gunna and Skillibeng was released on Tyla’s self-titled debut album in March, followed by a music video that was filmed in the streets of Johannesburg.

In a post on X, Pop Crave mentioned that this is Tyla’s second, Gunna’s 36th and Skillibeng’s first song to reach this achievement.

“Jump” by Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng has reached 100 MILLION streams on Spotify. It’s Tyla’s 2nd, Gunna’s 36th and Skillibeng’s 1st song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/J9h4XfBzPf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024

X users took to the comment section to weigh in on this achievement:

oh the people love a smash hitpic.twitter.com/RIRQjmuIIb — 𝐣𝐚𝐲 ; (@AllMinaj) June 18, 2024

200 million next because everyone streaming it, both haters & fans.. Haters might deny it, but they streaming & dancing secretly… — 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@Goodness_25) June 18, 2024

The Grammy Award-winner also took to her X page to share this milestone, with users weighing in on the comments:

Truth or Dare is almost at 100mil also pic.twitter.com/YpGUJNc7ZC — WE JUST ARRIVED (@TheeAzanian) June 18, 2024

Take the award — theyluv jidda (@JiddaGram) June 18, 2024

Coming from a successful album release coupled with international acclaim and being a household name, Tyla is dead set on representing South Africa everywhere she goes.

The music video directed by Nabil embraces Mzansi’s visuals with Tyla seen eating go-slows and having an apple munch refresher in different scenes of the video.

