‘Jump’ by Tyla reaches 100 million streams on Spotify

Tyla Laura Seethal’s single 'Jump' has reached a significant milestone on music streaming platform Spotify.

Photo: @tyla/Instagram.

Afro-pop artist Tyla Laura Seethal’s Jump single seems to be climbing the success ladder following it’s latest milestone of 100 million streams on Spotify.

The vibrant hit single featuring Gunna and Skillibeng was released on Tyla’s self-titled debut album in March, followed by a music video that was filmed in the streets of Johannesburg.

In a post on X, Pop Crave mentioned that this is Tyla’s second, Gunna’s 36th and Skillibeng’s first song to reach this achievement.

X users took to the comment section to weigh in on this achievement:

The Grammy Award-winner also took to her X page to share this milestone, with users weighing in on the comments:

Coming from a successful album release coupled with international acclaim and being a household name, Tyla is dead set on representing South Africa everywhere she goes.

The music video directed by Nabil embraces Mzansi’s visuals with Tyla seen eating go-slows and having an apple munch refresher in different scenes of the video.

