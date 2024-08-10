How to deal with an insurance claim successfully

From gale-force winds and tornadoes to torrential rains and floods, South Africans have faced devastating weather events across the country.

These natural disasters have caused extensive damage to people’s homes and businesses, with high winds tearing off roofs, uprooting trees, ripping off awnings and breaking windows. Heavy rains and flooding cause severe water damage, weakening the structure of buildings and destroying personal belongings.

When it comes to submitting an insurance claim, it is important to follow the right procedure, talk to the correct people and document every step of the way.

Try these handy tips from JustMoney to submit insurance claims properly:

Ensure safety first : Before assessing the damage to your house, check for hazards such as fallen power lines or broken structures that could cause an injury. Contact municipal emergency services if necessary. Mitigate further damage : Take reasonable steps to prevent further damage. This may include covering broken windows, attaching a tarpaulin to a damaged roof, or shutting off the main water supply. Keep receipts for any temporary repairs, as these expenses could be reimbursed. Document the damage : Take clear, comprehensive photos and videos of affected areas and items. Make a detailed inventory : List damaged items, noting their condition and additional information such as the purchase date and value. This documentation will be crucial during the claims process. Check your insurance policy : Read your policy details, and check limits and exclusions. Knowing what your policy covers will help you manage expectations and communicate effectively with your insurer. Notify your insurance company promptly : Many policies stipulate time limits for filing a claim. Provide your policy number, a description of the damage, the date and time of the event, and the documentation you’ve gathered. Work with an assessor : The insurer will assign an assessor to inspect the damage and estimate the repair costs. Provide any documents they may require. Follow up regularly to track the progress of your claim. Obtain repair estimates : Request estimates from licensed contractors to compare costs and support your claim. Keep detailed records : Note dates, times, and the names of representatives you speak to. Keep copies of all correspondence, forms, and receipts related to your claim. Request reference numbers and ask for clarification on the next steps in the process. Understand your rights : If you believe your claim has been handled unfairly, consult an insurance lawyer or the National Financial Ombudsman, which has taken over disputes that were previously addressed by the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance. Contact the ombudsman on 0860 800 900 , or email info@nfosa.co.za .

