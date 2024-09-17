Watch: Mama and Papa Joy’s traditional wedding

Superfan Mama Joy Pitaud (née Chauke) shared beautiful moments from her and Papa Joy’s wedding day over the weekend.

Their whirlwind romance, which began in the City of Love during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, blossomed into a joyful wedding in Limpopo.

Papajoy and Mamajoy Mrs Mamajoy Pitaud not Chauke ⁦@ChrisExcel102⁩ SA done pic.twitter.com/o2OQCWvlKM — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 14, 2024

The ecstatic couple, who took their fans along on their magical journey, shared stunning photos and videos of their celebration.

Surrounded by close family and friends, they exchanged vows in a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony. Their loved ones witnessed every emotional moment of the union.

In the weeks leading up to their big day, the lovebirds enjoyed South Africa’s breathtaking sights.

Staying true to her rugby passion, Mama and Papa Joy watched the Springboks crush the All Blacks during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in Cape Town.

Their engagement was as iconic as their love story – at the majestic Cape Point Nature Reserve, where the cold Atlantic Ocean meets the warm Indian Ocean.

He asked something I said yess Papajoy and Mamajoy pic.twitter.com/2BrLZ7ck0K — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 8, 2024

Cape of good PapaJoy asked something I said Yess watch the space pic.twitter.com/ow9xkhAILp — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 8, 2024

Along the way, they dipped their toes in the sea at Lagoon Beach and went shopping in Langa.

At Lagoon Beach enjoying the Sunset with PapaJoy what an experience Love lives here ⁦@CityofCT⁩ you were good for us thanks for making our love more memorable today is you ⁦@CityofJoburgZA⁩ let’s what you have coming bye cptwn pic.twitter.com/EuHzl8xkIW — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 10, 2024

They also explored the Cape Winelands, indulging in sumptuous wines in Stellenbosch.

Mamajoy and Papajoy wine tasting at Stellenbosch Spier wine farm if you want to taste wine is the right place to taste. pic.twitter.com/E8t7yUNonF — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 9, 2024

They then headed north to Johannesburg.

Of course, Bafana Bafana’s AFCON qualifier against South Sudan was a must-see for the sports-loving couple. Papa Joy also met Mama Joy’s son, and they enjoyed a local favourite, Chicken Licken.

Congratulations ⁦@BafanaBafana⁩ vs South Sudan 3 2 pic.twitter.com/5mfeTMWbla — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 10, 2024

My Son welcomes Papajoy pic.twitter.com/aLisdH7vGg — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 10, 2024

Ahead of the nuptials, Mama Joy introduced Papa Joy to her mother, solidifying the bond between their families.

Son in law a Phahliwa pic.twitter.com/BFbQXWkofu — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) September 15, 2024

Their love story is one for the books – a beautiful blend of passion, adventure, and family.

Words: Fame Frenzy

The post Mrs Pitaud to You! Watch Mama Joy and Papa Joy’s traditional wedding appeared first on Bona Magazine.