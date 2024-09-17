Lifestyle

Watch: Mama and Papa Joy’s traditional wedding

Mama and Papa Joy have delighted social media users with photos and videos of their traditional wedding.

Superfan Mama Joy Pitaud (née Chauke) shared beautiful moments from her and Papa Joy’s wedding day over the weekend.

Their whirlwind romance, which began in the City of Love during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, blossomed into a joyful wedding in Limpopo.

The ecstatic couple, who took their fans along on their magical journey, shared stunning photos and videos of their celebration.

Surrounded by close family and friends, they exchanged vows in a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony. Their loved ones witnessed every emotional moment of the union.

In the weeks leading up to their big day, the lovebirds enjoyed South Africa’s breathtaking sights.

Staying true to her rugby passion, Mama and Papa Joy watched the Springboks crush the All Blacks during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in Cape Town.

Their engagement was as iconic as their love story – at the majestic Cape Point Nature Reserve, where the cold Atlantic Ocean meets the warm Indian Ocean.

Along the way, they dipped their toes in the sea at Lagoon Beach and went shopping in Langa.

They also explored the Cape Winelands, indulging in sumptuous wines in Stellenbosch.

They then headed north to Johannesburg.

Of course, Bafana Bafana’s AFCON qualifier against South Sudan was a must-see for the sports-loving couple. Papa Joy also met Mama Joy’s son, and they enjoyed a local favourite, Chicken Licken.

Ahead of the nuptials, Mama Joy introduced Papa Joy to her mother, solidifying the bond between their families.

Their love story is one for the books – a beautiful blend of passion, adventure, and family.

