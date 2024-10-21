Trending weight-loss drug: Is it worth it?

It’s been predicted that half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese by 2030 – a shocking statistic that has already been reached in SA, with more than 50% of adults classified as overweight or obese.

In a desperate attempt to lose weight, more and more people are turning to Ozempic to help them reach their goal weight, but is this ‘wonder drug’ effective? And, more importantly, is it safe? Let’s find out.

What is Ozempic?

Semaglutide is a relatively new drug which was originally developed as a treatment for type 2 diabetes (T2D) under the brand name Ozempic and was only officially approved for treating T2D in 2017. In 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a higher dose of Semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, specifically for chronic weight management in individuals with obesity or related health conditions.

How does it work?

Semaglutide affects hunger and satiety hormones in the brain, helping people feel fuller for longer and reducing their appetite. While studies show that Semaglutide users may experience up to 15% weight loss, experts warn of potential risks when it is used without medical supervision or non-approved purposes. Unfortunately, people tend to regain most of the weight they lost once they stop taking the medication.

How did a drug for diabetes become used for weight-loss?

During clinical trials, it became apparent that patients were experiencing significant weight loss. This discovery has led to Semaglutide being prescribed off-label for weight management, although it is not approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) for this purpose.

Can you buy it without a prescription?

No, it remains a scheduled product and can only be sold by a pharmacy with a valid prescription from a doctor.

What to know about Ozempic before you consider talking to your doctor about it:

Accessibility is becoming a problem due to the high demand, which means diabetics who rely on the medication don’t always have access to it due to shortages. This has led to calls for caution and more stringent regulations to ensure the drug remains accessible for those who need it most. This high demand also means that counterfeit Semaglutide is entering the market, which could contain harmful substances.

It’s expensive and many medical aids only cover this medication for diabetes, not for weight management.

Side effects can include: nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, and long-term safety for non-diabetic users remains unclear. Some studies involving rodents found that this medication resulted in medullary cancer of the thyroid.

Healthcare professionals stress that any weight-loss treatment should be approached with caution and always in consultation with a medical professional.

