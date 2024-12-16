4 natural skincare ingredients every man needs to know about

Look and feel your best with a clean shave to keep you cool and fresh during the summer, without the irritated skin.

When choosing your skincare products, make sure to check the ingredients list and look out for these plant-based, powerful compounds that can actually support your health while giving your skin what it needs:

Superfoods: Ingredients like baobab, marula, and chia are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids that help repair, hydrate, and protect your skin. Aloe vera: This soothing plant extract is perfect for calming and hydrating, making it ideal for shaving-related irritation. Jojoba oil: Known for its anti-inflammatory and deeply moisturising properties, jojoba oil can mimic your skin’s natural oils, helping to balance and protect it. Green tea extract: Loaded with antioxidants, green tea extract helps defend against environmental stressors and can be anti-aging.

Our go-to: Eco Diva‘s Superfood Face Serum and Natural Face Wash. It’s not only a powerhouse serum packed with skin-nourishing superfoods, but is also versatile enough to double as a beard oil. This multipurpose product hydrates and soothes dry, rough skin, helping to keep your beard and skin healthy while avoiding toxic chemicals.

