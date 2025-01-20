Stroke vs. heart attack: Understanding the difference and how you can prevent it

The heart pumps life-sustaining blood throughout the body 100,000 times daily via a 97,000-kilometre-long network of vessels. However, this mighty organ increasingly needs protection against two common disorders – heart attacks and strokes.

Categorised as cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks, and strokes are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. In the case of a heart attack, the blood flow to your heart is suddenly blocked. In comparison, a stroke occurs when there is a sudden interruption of blood flow to your brain.

Both events are considered medical emergencies, which, if left untreated or unchecked, can lead to disability or death. In fact, more than 85% of deaths globally are attributed to heart attacks and strokes, according to the World Health Organisation.

Heart attacks common amongst young people too

While it used to be rare for anyone younger than 40 to have a heart attack, according to a report by McLeod Health, fast-forward to now, 1 in 5 heart attack patients are younger than 40 years of age, and it gets worse. Having a heart attack in your 20s or early 30s has become more common. Furthermore, between the years 2000-2016, the heart attack rate increased by 2% every year in this young age group.

Symptoms of a heart attack include:

Pain or discomfort in the centre of the chest,

Pain or discomfort in the arms, the left shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back.

You may have trouble breathing,

shortness of breath,

nausea or vomiting,

light-headedness or faintness,

a cold sweat, and turning pale.

Women are more likely than men to have shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

Symptoms of a stroke include the sudden onset of:

a powerful headache

numbness of the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body;

confusion, difficulty speaking or understanding speech;

difficulty seeing with one or both eyes;

difficulty walking, dizziness or loss of balance or coordination;

severe headache with no known cause or

fainting or unconsciousness.

If you suspect that someone may be having a stroke or heart attack, call for medical help immediately.

Prevention is better than cure

The good news is that most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural and environmental risk factors, such as:

tobacco use

unhealthy diet and obesity

physical inactivity

harmful use of alcohol

air pollution

It is, therefore, crucial to detect cardiovascular disease as early as possible so that effective management with counselling and medication can begin. If you are young, whether male or female, do not let the misconception that heart attacks only happen to the elderly stand in the way of seeking treatment. Symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath should always be taken seriously. For more information, visit Medshield.

