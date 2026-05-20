Newcastle teen kickboxer to represent SA in Italy

15-year-old Zonica Booyse is a talented and dedicated kickboxer who has already achieved remarkable success, reports Northern Natal News.



“I have been training in kickboxing for the past 10 years and earned my black belt through dedication, discipline and hard work,” she said.



Zonica is a four-time South African champion and has successfully defended her title over the years.

Opportunity to represent South Africa

Her achievements and commitment have earned her the opportunity to represent South Africa at the WAKO Youth World Championship in Italy from September 18 to 27.

“This opportunity is a dream come true for me, but travelling and competing internationally comes with many expenses, including flights, accommodation, registration fees and equipment,” she said.



Zonica is now appealing to the community for sponsorships and financial support to help make the trip possible.

“Your support would not only help me achieve my goals, but also allow me to proudly represent my country on the international stage. Any contribution, big or small, would be greatly appreciated.”

“Your support can help me fight for my dreams, my title and my country,” she smiles.



Anyone who would like to help Zonica can contact the Booyse family on 082 744 8528 or 076 903 8313.

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