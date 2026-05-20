KZN longboard surfer to take on world tour

Christy Gilmour won the World Surf League (WSL) Africa Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1000 at the Surf Emporium SA Longboard Championship at Jeffreys Bay earlier this month, reports Northglen News.

The 25-year-old from Durban North realised her dream as she earned the WSL Africa regional qualifying spot for the 2026 World Longboard Tour, which starts at the US Open of Surfing in July.

This will be her debut on the World Longboard Tour.

Christy found the winning wave in the dying minutes to take the win.

Christy Gilmour of South Africa surfs in the final at the Surf Emporium SA Longboard Championship at Jeffreys Bay. Photos: Kody McGregor/World Surf League

“It was the last 20 seconds in the final heat and I was sitting in second. A wave came through and I had first priority. For me it was all or nothing at that point. I was sitting on my board in the water waiting for scores to come through in the end. I kind of had a feeling but once I got to shore did the celebrations really begin,” she said.

A multiple SA longboard champ in different age groups, one thing that has eluded Christy (not for passion or lack of trying), has been a spot on the WSL tour.

Now a dream realised, Christy hopes to compete on all four stops of the WSL Tour.

Christy Gilmour is all smiles as she realises her dream of competing on the WSL Longboard Tour. Photo: Supplied

“It’s been my dream for so long and to be honest it still really hasn’t set in. I’m trying to transition into excitement but there is also the reality phase of having to fund my own way to all these international destinations. I’ve always wanted to do for myself but also for my country. We also don’t have many South African women on the longboard tour, so to have that opportunity is awesome,” she said.

The Danville Park Girls’ High School Old Girl said she plans on savouring the moment when she makes her debut appearance at the first stop of the WSL Tour.

“Competing internationally certainly opens your eyes. You learn so many different skills and you see where you can push your surfing. The calibre of competitors overseas is next level. I haven’t really given it much thought just yet but I plan on soaking it all up and taking in as much as I can on the WSL Tour while upskilling myself. If I come back not only a better surfer but also better mentally and understanding the competitive side, I will be super stoked,” she said.

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