How to clean rugs at home: Easy tips that work

Rugs add warmth, comfort, and style to our homes—but they also collect dust, pet hair, and spills over time. Whether it’s a Persian runner or a fluffy shag rug, knowing how to clean your rug at home can save you time and money.

Here’s how to get your rugs looking fresh again with simple, effective methods:

1. Start with a good shake or vacuum

Take the rug outside and give it a strong shake or beat it with a broomstick to remove loose dirt—especially useful if you don’t have a powerful vacuum cleaner. Then vacuum both sides thoroughly. If you’re in a flat or can’t take it outside, use a vacuum with a rotating brush attachment for deeper cleaning.

Tip: Always check the rug label for cleaning instructions before using any equipment.

2. Use a natural DIY rug cleaner

For an all-purpose homemade rug cleaner, mix:

2 cups of warm water

1 tablespoon of white vinegar

1 teaspoon of dishwashing liquid

Optional: a few drops of eucalyptus or tea tree oil for a fresh scent

Dip a clean cloth in the solution and blot the rug gently—don’t soak it. This mix is especially great for households with kids or pets.

3. Spot clean stains immediately

Accidents happen! Blot spills as soon as possible using paper towel or a clean cloth—never rub. For stains like wine or coffee, apply a bit of bicarbonate of soda, then spray with vinegar. Let it fizz, wait 10–15 minutes, and blot with a damp cloth.

4. Deep clean with a carpet shampoo or steamer

For larger rugs, consider using a carpet shampooer or steam cleaner. These are available for hire at many South African hardware or cleaning stores. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and allow the rug to dry thoroughly in the sun or a well-ventilated room.

Tip: Don’t steam wool rugs, as this can cause shrinkage or damage.

5. Dry properly to avoid mould

Always let your rug dry completely before putting it back on the floor. Hang it over a line or railing in the sun where possible. For thick rugs, prop them up with chairs to allow air to circulate underneath.

6. Flip and rotate every few months

To ensure even wear and reduce fading in sunny rooms, rotate your rug every 3–6 months. Flipping it over can also help fluff up fibres, especially in high-traffic areas like lounges and hallways.

ALSO SEE:

Feature Image: Freepik

The post How to clean rugs at home: Easy tips that work appeared first on Woman and Home Magazine.