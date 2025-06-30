Eco-friendly winter wear trends

When the temperatures drop, there’s no better way to stay cozy than in fabrics that care for both you and the planet.

Choose to wrap yourself in comfort that supports a healthier planet with two of our favourite eco-friendly clothing options:

Puffers made from repurposed pollutants

A winter puffer is a must-have item – especially if it’s made from REPREVE® technology. A statement of responsible consumption, REPREVE gives a second life to plastic waste, turning discarded bottles into durable, high-performance fabrics. This approach reduces dependence on virgin materials, cuts down waste, and conserves resources while also having a transparent, traceable journey. The materials are sourced and produced through a globally certified process that keeps waste in circulation and out of landfills and oceans. It’s a small shift in how we think about buying clothes, but one that supports a much bigger goal: creating a circular economy where nothing is wasted, and everything has value. Find one of these puffers at Hi-Tec.

Bamboo fabrics to fall in love with

Who doesn’t love getting into cozy, soft winter loungewear and curling up under a blanket by the fire? Choose eco-conscious bamboo fabric that feels as good as it looks. Thanks to its natural thermoregulation properties, it’s perfect for colder months, keeping you warm without overheating, gently cocooning your body in breathable, ultra-soft comfort. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic — ideal for sensitive skin during the drier seasons — and it’s kinder to the Earth. Bamboo is grown using minimal water, requires no harmful pesticides, and has a far lighter footprint than conventional materials. We love the bamboo-rich Dreamscape collection by N3YH, where every piece – from full-length pyjama sets to elevated loungewear – is designed for winter’s slow moments, bringing together softness, sustainability, and style.