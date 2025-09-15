Beyond the Big Five

Madikwe Game Reserve has a reputation for classic Big Five sightings, yet the real surprise is how much more there is to see once you start looking closer.

Set along the Botswana border in South Africa’s North West, this malaria-free reserve spans roughly 75 000 hectares, offering a rich blend of Kalahari and bushveld habitats that favour a host of unusual species. That variety makes Madikwe safaris ideal for travellers who want fresh stories as well as photographs.

Begin with one of Africa’s most endangered carnivores, the African wild dog. Madikwe is renowned for strong sightings of resident packs, which roam widely and hunt with choreographed intensity. There is a flourishing population here, making this one of South Africa’s best places to look for them.

Seeing a pack on the move at dawn or late afternoon is a pulse-quickening reminder that conservation works when space and prey are secured.

After dark, brown hyena, shaggy and ghost-like, slips between koppies and riverbeds. This species is a sought-after tick for seasoned safari-goers and is regularly recorded in Madikwe. Keep an ear out for the eerie whoops of its spotted cousin, too. Guides scanning for eye-shine on night drives, visitors can also encounter bat-eared foxes, their oversized ears twitching as they work the ground for termites. These smaller predators reward patience and quiet, and they thrive in the reserve’s semi-arid mosaic.

Along with the headline predators, checklists include secretive species such as aardvark and Cape pangolin, both challenging but not impossible with time, season and expert guiding. Even if luck with rarities varies, the knowledge that they occur here adds an extra frisson to every spotlight sweep.

Birders will be spoiled as more than 350 species have been recorded, and the reserve’s position on the edge of the Kalahari brings in specials that can be hard to find elsewhere in South Africa. Watch for Southern pied babbler, often chattering conspicuously, along with crimson-breasted shrike, shaft-tailed whydah and violet-eared waxbill.

Raptors and water birds gather at pans as the dry season advances, creating rewarding viewing even between big game encounters.

From May to September, sparse vegetation concentrates animals around water, improving visibility and tracking. With the first rains in October, grasses flush and wildlife disperse, but this green season brings dramatic skies, newborns, and energetic predator-prey interactions. Planning your drives with these rhythms in mind helps you balance marquee sightings with time for the smaller wonders.

Context matters too. Madikwe is one of South Africa’s largest reserves and was assembled to protect habitat and reintroduce wildlife at scale, an approach that continues to pay dividends for everything from antelope to apex hunters. The result is a destination that delivers big-ticket moments without losing sight of ecological nuance.

To get the most from a visit, tell your guide you want to focus beyond the obvious. Ask for time along quieter tracks at first and last light and prioritise at least one dedicated night drive. Bring binoculars for birds and small mammals, and be ready to wait when tracks suggest something shy is nearby. That mindset turns a good outing into a great one, and it is exactly what makes Madikwe stand out in a crowded safari landscape. With space, species diversity and skilled guiding, this reserve rewards curiosity at every scale.

Whether it is the ripple of a bat-eared fox through silver grass, the chatter of pied babblers around a thorn tree, or the coordinated surge of a wild dog hunt, Madikwe’s lesser-known wildlife shows why Africa’s magic is never limited to five famous names. Here, the details make the difference, and they are waiting just off the main track.