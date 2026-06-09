Shooting for greatness: Randburg teen sets sights on international soccer showcase

A 17-year-old soccer player from Randburg netted his way into a prestigious talent programme in England.

Randburg Sun reports that Nathan Bredenkamp earned his place at the Coventry UK Showcase 2026 on merit alone, with soccer shaping his life from an early age.

What started as a simple love for the game gradually grew into something far bigger than a pastime; it became a purpose.

Born in the Northern Cape in February 2009, Bredenkamp moved to Johannesburg when he was nine and quickly found his footing through sport.

Over the years, he has earned top school honours in soccer, hockey, and rugby sevens, showing his ability across multiple disciplines.

Last year, he travelled to Portugal to compete in the Iber Cup, an international youth soccer tournament. The experience sharpened his game and gave him a clear sense of just how demanding soccer beyond South Africa’s borders.

Coventry UK Showcase 2026

That momentum has now carried forward, with Bredenkamp selected to participate in the Coventry UK Showcase 2026. The programme is hosted by ZSPORTS Global in partnership with Brooke House College Academy in England.

“The programme includes high-level training sessions, competitive matches, and exposure to international coaches and scouts. It is an opportunity to learn, grow, and show what I can do on an international stage,” he said.

Bredenkamp trains with Uniao Football Club, a local amateur club in Germiston in the East Rand, but still manages to juggle his soccer commitments with hockey and rugby.

He said the combination makes him a better all-round athlete. Rugby builds his strength and hockey sharpens his awareness and speed, but soccer remains his first love and his ultimate priority.

“It is not always easy, but I have learned to manage my time and stay disciplined. I make sure I give my best in each code, while keeping football as my main priority.”

His mother, Kedibone, has been the constant force behind his journey. He describes her as his biggest influence, someone who has supported him, pushed him towards discipline, and made sacrifices so he can keep chasing his dreams.

His coaches, he added, also played a meaningful role in building both his ability and his belief in himself.

The importance of education

Away from the field, Bredenkamp is equally grounded. He understands the importance of education and approaches his schoolwork with the same focus he brings to training.

He speaks honestly about what sport has given him, beyond the obvious.

“Sport has been more than just a game for me; it has kept me disciplined and away from the wrong places and the wrong influences. I have chosen to spend my time on the field, working towards my dream,” he said.

His long-term ambition is to play professional soccer, though he is equally open to earning an academic scholarship that would allow him to develop both on and off the pitch.

He simply wants to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way.

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