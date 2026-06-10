Xiaomi 17T officially launches in SA

Xiaomi today officially announces the launch of the all-new 17T in SA, a smartphone designed for creators, storytellers, and users who demand flagship-level photography, performance, and battery life in one premium device.

Co-engineered with Leica and introduced as ‘The Telephoto Master’, the 17T pushes mobile photography to a new level. By combining professional-grade imaging capabilities with cutting-edge Xiaomi innovation. More than just a smartphone, the 17T is a storytelling tool built to capture South African expression, identity, creativity, and culture with exceptional detail and clarity.

Available from June 9, 2026: Early-bird deals at Vodacom stores nationwide. The 17T will retail from only R799 per month over 36 months. As part of the launch offering, customers who purchase the device will also receive a free Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2, while stocks last.

A new era of Leica mobile photography

The 17T features a powerful Leica co-engineered triple camera system. Designed to help users capture everything from portraits and everyday moments to distant landscapes and cinematic video content.

At the heart of the device is a 50MP Leica main camera featuring a Light Fusion 800 image sensor and Leica optical lens technology, delivering improved light capture, richer detail, and stunning low-light photography.

The camera system also includes:

50MP Leica telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom

Up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom

12MP ultra-wide camera

Leica Live Moment feature for authentic street-style photography

8K video recording support

Advanced AI photography enhancements powered by Xiaomi HyperAI

Inspired by professional Leica aesthetics, the 17T preserves natural light, emotion, and detail while helping users create content with cinematic depth and clarity.

Premium design meets immersive eye-care display

Crafted with elegance and comfort in mind, the new 17T combines a refined, premium finish with a sleek, ergonomic design. Available in opal white and black colour options.

The device features a stunning 6.59-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with:

1.5K resolution

120Hz refresh rate

3840Hz PWM dimming

HDR10+ support

TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications

Xiaomi Vision Care 2 technology

Whether users are gaming, streaming, editing content, or browsing social media, the device delivers a smooth and immersive viewing experience while reducing eye fatigue during extended use.

Flagship-level endurance and performance

Powering the 17T is the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor built on an advanced 4nm process for faster speeds, improved power efficiency, and enhanced gaming performance.

Combined with Xiaomi HyperOS and Xiaomi HyperAI, users can expect intelligent multitasking, faster app responsiveness, and a more connected smart ecosystem experience.

Additional performance highlights include:

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

6500mAh silicon-carbon battery

67W HyperCharge support

Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers

IP68 water and dust resistance

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity

The massive 6500mAh battery is engineered to comfortably power users through demanding daily tasks, content creation, gaming, and entertainment while maintaining a slim and premium form factor.

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