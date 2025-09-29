Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC Brit with a star-studded line-up that will have Mzansi talking

The countdown is over, Strictly Come Dancing is back on Sunday 28th September on BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120 at 7pm. Season 23 is set to bring all the glamour, drama, and dancing that fans love. With 15 new couples taking to the floor, there are five pairings that are sure to get South Africans talking.

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe

Our very own Johannes returns to the ballroom and this time he is paired with Doctor Who and ER star Alex Kingston. She called Johannes her “number one” Tune in on Sunday to watch this powerhouse partnership light up the dance floor.

Dani Dyer Bowen and Nikita Kuzmin

Reality TV royalty is in the house. Dani Dyer, winner of Love Island UK, said she is “honestly so happy” to have Nikita as her dance partner. Expect cheeky charm and plenty of chemistry from this pair.

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola

Ellie is making history as the first contestant with Down syndrome to compete on the main series of Strictly Come Dancing. She and Vito will debut a secret handshake at the launch show and are already fan favourites for their energy and joy.

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova

The former England rugby captain is swapping scrums for sambas. Chris said he has been watching clips of Nadiya to prepare for their first routine. Let’s see how he brings his competitive edge to the ballroom.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr

Internet star George is paired with new professional dancer Alexis Warr, who said she wants him to “embody this show and enjoy it.” Their partnership will be one to watch as Alexis makes her Strictly debut.

Plenty of talent to expect this season!

And of course, there is plenty more star power to look forward to. From EastEnders favourite Balvinder Sopal, dancing with Julian Caillon, to football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, model and influencer La Voix, and many more, this season is packed with talent ready to shine.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return to welcome them onto the Strictly dancefloor. And watching their every move will be our Strictly Judges – South African star Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.