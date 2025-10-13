Get ItLifestyle

5 factors to consider when choosing a wedding destination

Torn between saying 'I do' close to home or jetting off to a bucket-list destination?

Smiling wedding couple looking at each other. Source: Unsplash

Weddings are full of choices, and one of the biggest is deciding between a local or destination celebration – an option that shapes almost every detail that follows …

Here are five key factors to help you find the perfect setting for your big day.

  1. Guest list

City weddings often allow for a larger guest count and it’s easier for most guests to attend since travel is not a concern. In contrast, destination weddings usually have a smaller, more intimate guest list. They’re ideal for couples who want a close-knit celebration with just their inner circle.

  1. Budget

City weddings are highly scalable. You can choose from a wide range of venues and customize everything from décor to catering based on your budget. Destination weddings may seem more expensive upfront, but many come as all-inclusive packages that simplify costs. You’ll spend more per guest, but less overall if you’re planning a smaller event.

  1. Logistics

Planning a city wedding is generally more straightforward. You’re familiar with the area, and all your vendors are local. Destination weddings require more coordination; flights, accommodation, permits, and guest travel needs to be managed carefully, often from afar.

  1. Vibe & experience

A city wedding usually feels more traditional or formal, depending on the venue. Think of grand banquet halls, luxurious hotels, or elegant rooftops. Destination weddings are more relaxed and experiential. Whether it’s a beach, a fort, or a mountain view, the vibe is naturally scenic, romantic, and personal.

  1. Vendor access

In the city, you have the freedom to choose your own decorators, photographers, and planners. Everything is within reach. With destination weddings, many hotels offer in-house or package-based vendors, which can simplify the process.

