Curried lamb chops with peach and tomato sambal recipe

Few dishes make a better case for Pinotage than this one. These curried lamb chops borrow from the Cape Malay kitchen, where sweet and spicy have always gone hand in hand. Toasted cumin, coriander and fennel seeds bring a fragrant warmth, garam masala adds depth, and a generous spoonful of apricot jam gives the chops a sticky, caramelised edge as they sizzle over the coals. A splash of vinegar in the marinade keeps everything lively, and an overnight soak means the flavour goes right to the bone. Alongside, a fresh peach and tomato sambal brings a bright, juicy contrast, making the most of the first stone fruit arriving on Cape tables as spring settles in.

The 21 Gables Pinotage 2020 is a dream combination for this plate. Its vines overlook False Bay, where cool ocean breezes help the grapes ripen slowly and hold on to their freshness, and the wine spends 18 months in oak before bottling. In the glass it’s all violets, ripe blackberry and cherry, with a whisper of graphite and allspice. That aromatic lift echoes the spices in the marinade, the fruit plays beautifully with the sweetness of the sambal, and its dense, velvety tannins have more than enough muscle to stand up to the rich, smoky lamb. Recipe compliments of Spier Wine Farm.

Tips: The chops are best marinated overnight, so start the day before if time allows. When in season, fresh peaches or mangos can also be used instead of canned peaches.

Ingredients

For the curried chops

15 ml (1 Tbsp) cumin seeds

15 ml (1 Tbsp) coriander seeds

15 ml (1 Tbsp) fennel seeds

30 ml (2 Tbsp) garam masala

250 ml (1 cup) brown or red wine vinegar

60 ml (¼ cup) smooth apricot jam

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 thumb-sized piece ginger, finely grated

salt & pepper, to taste

8 medium or 4 large lamb chops (choose a meatier cut than rib chops)

For the peach & tomato sambal

1 cup canned peaches, diced

about 250 g tomatoes, diced

½ small red onion, finely chopped

a handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped

10 ml (2 tsp) lemon juice, apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar

10 ml (2 tsp) olive oil

salt & pepper, to taste

Method

Prepare the chops:

In a dry pan, add the cumin, coriander and fennel seeds and toast over moderate heat. When the spices are fragrant, tip them into a pestle and mortar, add the garam masala, and grind coarsely (can also be done in an electric grinder). Add the spices to a small saucepan, then add the vinegar, jam, garlic, ginger and season with salt & pepper. Heat until simmering, then cook for 5 minutes over low heat, stirring. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature (this will take about 1,5-2 hours). Place the chops in a large non-reactive bowl (plastic container with lid is ideal), then pour over the marinade, making sure to coat the chops on all sides. Cover and refrigerate overnight, turning once after a few hours. The next day, let it come to room temperature before cooking over a hot grill or over hot coals until done to your liking. Serve with the sambal and your choice of sides.

For the sambal: