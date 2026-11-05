Brovember puts the ‘bro’ into men’s health

A 300km running challenge and a month of growing moustaches carry a powerful message that men don’t have to face life’s challenges alone.

That’s the thinking behind Brovember, a South African campaign encouraging men to take responsibility for their health, speak more openly about their struggles and seek support when they need it.

Brovember aims to encourage conversations around prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, while also promoting healthier relationships and helping address GBV.

Cape Town’s Garron Gsell, founder and CEO of the Men’s Foundation, is at the helm; he launched Movember in South Africa in 2009 and managed the local campaign until 2021.

After Movember withdrew from the country, Brovember was created to continue the work through a locally driven initiative with a distinctly South African identity.

Project 30 takes on physical and mental resilience

One of the people putting that message into action this November is Cape Town’s Alex Griffin, who has taken on an ambitious personal challenge of running 10km every day for 30 days.

His Project 30 challenge will see him cover 300km, to raise R30 000 for the Men’s Foundation.

Having experienced his own struggles with anxiety and periods of feeling lost, the challenge goes beyond fundraising targets. Griffin has found that physical fitness plays an important role in supporting his mental well-being.

“Fitness has become much more than just looking after my body. It’s given me structure, discipline and, most importantly, a way to build mental resilience,” he explains.

Not a natural runner, Griffin deliberately chose something that would push him outside his comfort zone.

He hopes that by sharing his journey, he can encourage others to take positive steps toward their own physical and mental well-being.

“If I can use this challenge to raise awareness for men’s mental health and encourage even one person to take a positive step in their own life, then the 300km will have meant something far greater than just running,” he says.

Small conversations spark real support

Gsell is hopeful that initiatives like Project 30 demonstrate the power of people making a campaign their own.

Whether it’s a personal fitness challenge, a workplace team, a friendship group or simply checking in on someone, there are many ways to get involved.

He says many men feel pressure to appear strong, provide for others and manage difficulties on their own. Fear of judgement or being seen as weak can make asking for help particularly difficult.

The Brovember campaign aims to change that by making it easier for men to acknowledge when they are struggling and creating opportunities for people to recognise when someone needs support.

Sometimes, the best conversations happen during an ordinary walk or run, rather than sitting down for a formal discussion.

Gsell encourages people to make time for private conversations, listen without judgement and keep checking in. Offering practical support, such as helping someone find a healthcare professional or accompanying them to an appointment, can also make a difference.

And while November provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on men’s health, the message shouldn’t end when the moustaches come off.

Ways to participate

There’s still time to get involved. Men can sign up to grow a moustache, take on a movement challenge suited to their abilities, organise a workplace or community activity, sponsor a participant or donate to the Men’s Foundation.

Women, affectionately known as Bro-Sistas, are also encouraged to participate and champion the campaign.

Visit www.brovember.co.za to find out more and get involved.

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