Rooibos has always had a special place in South African homes. Whether it was a warm cup before bedtime, something to sip with a rusk or a flask packed for school, most of us have a childhood memory or two involving our national brew.

But Rooibos doesn’t have to be served hot.

A new generation of rooibos lovers is finding creative ways to enjoy this homegrown favourite, taking it beyond the traditional teacup and turning it into everything from smoothies to flavour-packed mocktails.

Cape Town-based twin siblings Anelisa and Asanele Sobekwa (28) are proving just how versatile it can be, giving rooibos a fresh twist.

Full-time digital content creators, the twins grew up drinking rooibos, but their appreciation for it has evolved beyond the familiar cup of tea.



Asanele enjoys experimenting with rooibos, particularly in food and drinks. She likes hers with plenty of lemon and a little honey, but has also explored using it in savoury dishes and cocktails.

Her sister Anelisa describes rooibos as ‘calm, grounded and effortlessly cool’. While she enjoys a warm cup in the morning, she is equally interested in exploring its versatility through iced drinks and creative flavour combinations.

A poll conducted by the South African Rooibos Council among more than 400 South African millennials and Gen Z consumers shows that rooibos is far from being relegated to the ‘traditional’ drinks category. Almost six in 10 respondents (59%) said they drink rooibos every day, while a further 29% drink it several times a week. This means that almost nine in 10 (88%) consume rooibos at least a few times a week.

Although 84% still prefer their rooibos hot, younger consumers are increasingly exploring other ways to enjoy it.

With summer entertaining, lazy afternoons and festive get-togethers on the horizon, a rooibos mocktail might be the refreshment you didn’t know you needed.

Once brewed and cooled, it makes a wonderfully versatile base for combining with citrus, fresh fruit, herbs and a little fizz.

Summer Refresher

Ingredients

1L strong, cold rooibos

1L orange juice

1L ginger ale

500ml sparkling water

1 lemon, sliced

Fresh mint leaves, chopped

Crushed ice

Method

Mix rooibos and orange juice. Chill the mixture.

Add chilled ginger ale and sparkling water just before serving.

Garnish with lemon slices and mint and serve with crushed ice.



Rooibos Piña Colada Mocktail

Ingredients

1 cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 cup coconut milk/ cream

1 cup cold rooibos

½ cup pineapple juice

Method

Place all ingredients in a blender and blitz together.

Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple.



Pear and Rooibos Vanilla Smoothie

Ingredients for 1 serving

1 cup cold rooibos

2 pears, cored and diced

1–2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

4 tbsp oats

1 cup plain yoghurt

½ cup milk of choice

5ml lemon juice

5ml vanilla essence

Method

Place all ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth.

Serve immediately.

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