Three Edenvale-based gymnasts, Khanya Nhlengethwa, Keneuoe Ntlamelle and Inam Mzimela, secured gold when they recently represented South Africa, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

The trio took to the international stage at the iAfrica Gymnastics Competition.

Their journey to the iAfrica Gymnastics Competition started at the Ekurhuleni Gymnastics Championships, where Khanya, Keneuoe and Inam took first place.

Three Edenvale-based gymnasts Khanya Nhlengethwa, Keneuoe Ntlamelle and Inam Mzimela secured gold when they recently represented South Africa. Photo: Supplied

Next, the girls competed at the Gauteng Gymnastics Championships, where they placed first and earned their provincial colours.

After this, they progressed to the National Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships, representing Gauteng and came second.

Following their success at these tournaments and competitions, Khanya, Keneuoe and Inam hope to inspire other young girls and athletes to reach for their dreams.

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