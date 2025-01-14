Counterfeit goods worth R5m seized in Limpopo

Counterfeit and illicit goods valued at over R5m were seized in a police operation in Musina, Limpopo.

The SAPS, in collaboration with its crime-fighting partners, conducted an operation that was spearheaded by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit, with support from the SAPS Gauteng Drone Team, including the Bloemfontein K9 Unit, South African Revenue Service (customs) and brand protectors on Sunday.

A roving team comprising SAPS members from specialised units deployed in Limpopo, as part of Operation Vala Umgodi, also participated in the operation.

The team executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a shopping mall in Musina’s central business district.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk says more than 2 000 counterfeit and illicit items, including sneakers, clothing, cellphone accessories, perfume and consumables were confiscated.

She says two Eritrean nationals and one Bangladeshi national, all asylum seekers, were arrested for allegedly dealing in counterfeit goods.

The Bangladeshi national faces an additional charge of bribery after allegedly attempting to bribe officers at the scene to evade arrest.

“On the same day, the team stopped and searched vehicles in the area, which led them to arrest a suspect for possession of a stolen vehicle. The members also seized dagga and drugs found abandoned in a taxi after the driver and commuters fled the scene on foot,” Van Wyk says.

She says while primarily tasked with addressing crimes associated with illicit mining, the members contribute to combating a broader range of criminal activities in the province.

SAPS and its partners remain steadfast in their efforts to eliminate the illegal trade of counterfeit and illicit goods, which poses risks to consumers, harms legitimate businesses and undermines the economy of the country, she adds. – SAnews.gov.za

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