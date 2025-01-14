Cyclone Dikeledi: Limpopo residents urged to remain vigilant

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has called on Limpopo residents to remain vigilant as Cyclone Dikeledi approaches Mozambique.

Although current reports indicate that the cyclone poses no immediate threat to South Africa, its proximity to Mozambique may result in potential risks to areas bordering Limpopo.

“The safety of our communities remains our utmost priority. We call upon all residents to stay informed, listen to official messages from our disaster management team, and act promptly in response to their guidance,” the Premier said yesterday.

Ramathuba assured residents that the province’s disaster management team is on high alert and has commenced proactive planning to respond to any possible impacts of the cyclone.

The Limpopo government will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates to residents.

Residents are advised to regularly check official weather updates and alerts, avoid spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic, and ensure safety precautions are in place, particularly in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The provincial government said it is deeply concerned about the damage caused by heavy rains in recent weeks.

Imagery via Europe’s #Meteosat9 satellite is showing Tropical Cyclone #Dikeledi this morning over the Mozambique channel. The storm made landfall over the weekend in northern Madagascar, and is now bringing heavy winds and rain to parts of Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/OM2QKiyYOQ — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 13, 2025

“Residents are strongly urged to exercise caution and avoid crossing low-lying bridges during heavy rains. Additionally, parents and guardians are advised to ensure that children do not play near rivers or streams, as these areas pose significant dangers during flood conditions.

“Let us work together to prioritise safety and prevent unnecessary tragedies during this challenging period,” the provincial government said. – SAnews.gov.za

As intense winds & heavy rainfall from Cyclone #Dikeledi impact northern coastal regions of #Mozambique, UNICEF is concerned about the likely impact on children & families, many of whom are still recovering from Cyclone Chido. UNICEF & partners are on the ground ready to respond. pic.twitter.com/58iOxulfwF — UNICEF Moçambique (@UNICEF_Moz) January 13, 2025

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