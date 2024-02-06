The Witness Less than a minute

Former cop in KZN court for girlfriend’s murder

A former Pietermaritzburg police officer appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend who was shot dead two years ago.

The lifeless body of Tanya Oakes was found dumped outside Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, on November 5, 2021.

She had been shot in the face, allegedly with a SAPS-owned firearm, and her body was then allegedly driven in her father’s bakkie and left outside the hospital’s casualty ward.

The former police constable appeared briefly before magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie yesterday.

Read the full story in The Witness.

Read original story on witness.co.za