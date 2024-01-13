KZN municipality launches investigation after viral video

The City of eThekwini has launched an investigation after a video, believed to be of a municipal employee, at Watercrest Mall went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the man believed to be an employee is seen fast asleep in a parked municipal vehicle at the mall parking lot with an open bottle of an alcoholic drink.

This video was shared widely across community groups and social media platforms, stirring up frustration and anger among residents who expressed it in the comments section.

Responding to the incident, the eThekwini Municipality confirmed the vehicle in the viral video is currently safely parked in the Parks depot.

“The eThekwini Municipality is shocked and appalled by the incident shown in the viral video. The city manager, Musa Mbhele, has made it clear that service delivery is an apex priority and that the abuse of municipal resources, under any circumstances and in any way, shape or form, will not be accepted,” stated the municipality.

The municipality said that as a matter of principle, they do not discuss internal investigations or employer-employee-related matters with a third party.

Read original story on www.citizen.co.za