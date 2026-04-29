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Winners crowned as world tennis tournament concludes in Pretoria

An international tennis competition in Gauteng wrapped up after two weeks, with unseeded players pulling off surprise victories in the second week’s finals.

6 hours ago
Koos Venter 2 minutes read
South African tennis player and Davis Cup stalwart, Alec Beckley, in action during the ITF $15 000 Combined World Tennis Tour Week 1 finals at the TuksTennis club. Photo: Barco Greeff

The annual Wiphold International, a combined US $15 000 ITF World Tennis Tour event for men and women, which was held over two weeks at the University of Pretoria Tennis Club, came to an end this past weekend, reports Pretoria Rekord.

Four of South Africa’s best players, all of whom have played for the country’s national team in the Davis Cup tournament, were also part of the action. With their participation Alec Beckley, Marc van der Merwe, Thando Longwe-Smit and Connor Doig all not only chased the prize money, but also tried to collect valuable ITF points.

Players from other African countries, as well as countries such as Belgium, Germany, China, Russia, Turkey and Costa Rica were among the participants competing for the prize money of 15 000 US dollars.

Turkish tennis player Tuncay Duran and South Africa’s Davis Cup star Alec Beckley at the prize-giving ceremony during the ITF $15 000 Combined World Tennis Tour Week 1 finals at TuksTennis, University of Pretoria,
Photo: Barco Greeff

Although there were no South African women among the seeded players during the first week, 15 local ladies were in action, including some who received wildcards.

During the men’s singles final of the first week, local favourite Alec Beckley put up a tremendous fight, but top seed Tuncay Duran of Turkey beat him in straight sets 6-3; 6-4.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Beckley earned a hard-fought 7-5; 6-7(4); 6-4 win over Germany’s Marc Majdandzic, while Duran beat Belgian opponent Romain Faucon 6-4; 4-6; 6-4.

Costa Rica tennis player Jesse Flores in action during the ITF $15 000 Combined World Tennis Tour Week 2 finals at TuksTennis in Pretoria.
Photo: Barco Greeff

In the women’s final, Lan Mi of China beat Ksenia Smirnova of Russia. The score was 6-4; 4-6; 6-1.

Week two of the tournament was not a happy week for the South Africans and Marc van der Merwe performed best among the local hopefuls. He did well to reach the quarter-finals before he was eliminated by Duran. Though he put up a fight, the South African player was edged out, with Duran winning 7-6(3); 6-0.

Russian tennis player Ksenia Smirnova in action during the ITF $15 000 Combined World Tennis Tour Week 2 finals at the TuksTennis club.
Photo: Barco Greeff

However, Duran lost against all expectations in the final to Jesse Flores of Costa Rica.

In fact, two unseeded players, Flores and Smirnova, stunned their opposition, emerging triumphant in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments in week two.

Duran, who secured victory the previous week, battled through an injury and was ultimately defeated 6-4; 6-1.

China’s Lan Mi and Russia’s Ksenia Smirnova at the prize-giving ceremony during the ITF $15 000 Combined World Tennis Tour Week 1 finals in Pretoria.
Photo: Barco Greeff

In the women’s final the Russian teenager Smirnova lifted the trophy after German number four seed Franziska Sziedat retired from the final.

Smirnova, who lost in the women’s final the week before, held a 6-2 lead at the end of the first set when Sziedat opted not to continue with the match.

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6 hours ago
Koos Venter 2 minutes read

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Koos Venter

Koos Venter is an experienced journalist who started his career 35 years ago, before the days of cellphones, modern computer systems, the internet and digital cameras, as a correspondent for Nexus, the former national magazine of the Department of Correctional Services. He has since worked for various other publications in all aspects of news coverage, as a columnist and in the production side of newspapers and online publications. Since 2007 he has specialized as a sports writer, while he is also regularly used as an analyst and commentator by several radio stations.

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