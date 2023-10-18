Toyota achieves soaring market share in September

Despite challenges in a market influenced by high fuel costs and fluctuating commodity prices, Toyota has defied the odds, reporting impressive sales figures for September.

The Japanese automaker’s robust performance resulted in a commanding 27.6% market share, reflecting an increase of 471 vehicles sold compared to the previous year when they secured a 25.1% share by selling 12 059 units. Toyota has solidified its leading position in both passenger and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales, with market shares of 24.1% (7 161) and 39.7% (5 228), respectively.

Toyota’s LCV segment is particularly strong, with the Hilux contributing significantly to its success, accounting for 3 249 sales and claiming a substantial 25.5% share of the LCV market. Notably, more than 50% (1 645) of Hilux sales are attributed to double cabs. The Hiace, with 1 462 units sold, and the Land Cruiser 79, with 325 sales, have also shown consistent performance.

In the passenger market, the locally produced Corolla Cross stands out as the automaker’s focal model, achieving podium status with 2 259 units sold. Other notable performers in the passenger space include the Starlet (1 247), the popular Fortuner (893), and smaller car offerings such as the Vitz, Urban Cruiser, and Rumion, with 581, 561, and 426 units sold, respectively. The best-selling model in the Lexus stable is the recently launched NX, with 33 units retailed.

On the other end of the spectrum, the sister brand Hino plays a leading role in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle market, with the 300 Series achieving 123 sales and 60 units of the larger 500 Series being sold.

Toyota’s parts supply for the month exceeded 1.8 million pieces distributed locally, with an additional 272 290 pieces exported to foreign markets.

Commenting on these remarkable results, Toyota South Africa Motors’s senior vice president for sales and marketing, Leon Theron, expressed his appreciation for the collective effort that contributed to this achievement. He emphasised the crucial role played by the dealer network, as well as the loyalty of Toyota’s customers in making these sales milestones possible.

Source: MotorPress