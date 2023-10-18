What Chery’s Tiggo 7 Pro Max rivals in South Africa
Shopping for a value-for-money offering in the SUV market? Car Magazine has a look at options based on specification and pricing.
Minus the long-winded name, Chery’s updated Tiggo 7 Pro Max is set to continue offering impressive value for money from the Chinese manufacturer but what will it go up against locally?
Priced between R529 900 and R609 900 in a range of 2WD and AWD models, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max continues to affirm Chery as a reborn value-for-money offering in the SUV market. The Tiggo 7 Pro range has sold over 450 000 units globally in the past year, with just less than a quarter of those sales accredited to the new Tiggo 7 Pro Max.
Under the bonnet of the 290T badged model of the Chinese SUV is the 1.6 TGDI turbo-petrol ATECO which has a maximum power and torque outputs of 145kW and 290Nm. Handling shifting duties is a DCT transmission across the range that Chery claimed ‘delivers exceptional fuel efficiency’.
The Chinese SUV is also fitted with a raft of safety and comfort features including level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 24.6-inch ‘curved hyperboloid immersive screen’ that is capable of wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and perforated leather seats for added luxury.
Mahindra Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8
Offered in two and four-wheel configurations as well, India’s Mahindra has burst onto the scene with their new line-up of Scorpio-N models. Included is the 2.2D Z8 which is priced at R519 999 and powers the front wheels exclusively from a 2.2-litre turbo diesel mill.
- Starting price: R473 999
- Powertrain: 2.2-litre turbo diesel inline-four
- Power: 129kW
- Torque: 400Nm
- Claimed fuel consumption: –
- Braked towing capacity: –
- Unbraked towing capacity: –
- Fuel tank capacity: 57l
- Fuel range average: –
- Turning circle: –
- Approach angle: 37 degrees
- Departure angle: 31 degrees
Peugeot 3008 1.6T Active
In the corner of the French is the premium Peugeot 3008 which starts halfway through the Tiggo 7 Pro Max’s lineup. Under the bonnet is a frugal 1.6-litre turbocharged motor which churns out competitive performance to its Chinese counterpart’s engine of the same displacement.
- Starting price: R599 500
- Powertrain: 1.6-litre turbocharged inline-four
- Power: 121kW
- Torque: 240Nm
- Claimed fuel consumption: 7l/100km
- Braked towing capacity: 1 550kg
- Unbraked towing capacity: 750kg
- Fuel tank capacity: 53l
- Fuel range average: 757km
- Turning circle: 10.7
- Approach angle: 20 degrees
- Departure angle: 29 degrees
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium
Serving as the sole naturally aspirated motor in this comparison is the Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium. This puts the entry-level Korean SUV at a disadvantage in the power and torque department to its adversaries however the fresh-looking model is endowed with a raft of tech and safety features making it an appealing option.
- Starting price: R584 500
- Powertrain: Two-litre inline-four
- Power: 115kW
- Torque: 192Nm
- Claimed fuel consumption: 8.9l/100km
- Braked towing capacity: 1 650kg
- Unbraked towing capacity: 750kg
- Fuel tank capacity: 54l
- Fuel range average: 607km
- Turning circle: 11.8
- Approach angle: 18.3 degrees
- Departure angle: 25.6 degrees
