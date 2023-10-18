What Chery’s Tiggo 7 Pro Max rivals in South Africa

Minus the long-winded name, Chery’s updated Tiggo 7 Pro Max is set to continue offering impressive value for money from the Chinese manufacturer but what will it go up against locally?

Priced between R529 900 and R609 900 in a range of 2WD and AWD models, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max continues to affirm Chery as a reborn value-for-money offering in the SUV market. The Tiggo 7 Pro range has sold over 450 000 units globally in the past year, with just less than a quarter of those sales accredited to the new Tiggo 7 Pro Max.

Under the bonnet of the 290T badged model of the Chinese SUV is the 1.6 TGDI turbo-petrol ATECO which has a maximum power and torque outputs of 145kW and 290Nm. Handling shifting duties is a DCT transmission across the range that Chery claimed ‘delivers exceptional fuel efficiency’.

The Chinese SUV is also fitted with a raft of safety and comfort features including level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 24.6-inch ‘curved hyperboloid immersive screen’ that is capable of wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and perforated leather seats for added luxury.

Mahindra Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8

Offered in two and four-wheel configurations as well, India’s Mahindra has burst onto the scene with their new line-up of Scorpio-N models. Included is the 2.2D Z8 which is priced at R519 999 and powers the front wheels exclusively from a 2.2-litre turbo diesel mill.

Starting price: R473 999

R473 999 Powertrain: 2.2-litre turbo diesel inline-four

2.2-litre turbo diesel inline-four Power: 129kW

129kW Torque: 400Nm

400Nm Claimed fuel consumption: –

– Braked towing capacity: –

– Unbraked towing capacity: –

– Fuel tank capacity: 57l

57l Fuel range average: –

– Turning circle: –

– Approach angle: 37 degrees

37 degrees Departure angle: 31 degrees

Peugeot 3008 1.6T Active

In the corner of the French is the premium Peugeot 3008 which starts halfway through the Tiggo 7 Pro Max’s lineup. Under the bonnet is a frugal 1.6-litre turbocharged motor which churns out competitive performance to its Chinese counterpart’s engine of the same displacement.

Starting price: R599 500

R599 500 Powertrain: 1.6-litre turbocharged inline-four

1.6-litre turbocharged inline-four Power: 121kW

121kW Torque: 240Nm

240Nm Claimed fuel consumption: 7l/100km

7l/100km Braked towing capacity: 1 550kg

1 550kg Unbraked towing capacity: 750kg

750kg Fuel tank capacity: 53l

53l Fuel range average: 757km

757km Turning circle: 10.7

10.7 Approach angle: 20 degrees

20 degrees Departure angle: 29 degrees

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium

Serving as the sole naturally aspirated motor in this comparison is the Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium. This puts the entry-level Korean SUV at a disadvantage in the power and torque department to its adversaries however the fresh-looking model is endowed with a raft of tech and safety features making it an appealing option.

Starting price: R584 500

R584 500 Powertrain: Two-litre inline-four

Two-litre inline-four Power: 115kW

115kW Torque: 192Nm

192Nm Claimed fuel consumption: 8.9l/100km

8.9l/100km Braked towing capacity: 1 650kg

1 650kg Unbraked towing capacity: 750kg

750kg Fuel tank capacity: 54l

54l Fuel range average: 607km

607km Turning circle: 11.8

11.8 Approach angle: 18.3 degrees

18.3 degrees Departure angle: 25.6 degrees

