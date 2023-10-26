Toyota unveils striking concept vehicles: Meet the FT-3e and FT-Se

Toyota unveiled more concept models at the Japan Mobility Show, the FT-3e, a cutting-edge, battery-powered crossover SUV; and the FT-Se, a sports car designed with a futuristic touch.

Toyota seems to be catching up with the fast-paced world of electric vehicle (EV) concepts. Following the introduction of the Land Cruiser Se concept, it has produced two distinct and innovative designs for car enthusiasts to ponder.

FT-3e

The FT-3e, a crossover EV concept, is described as a more practical model that shares components with the FT-Se. It boasts avant-garde styling, positioning itself as a next-generation EV. While detailed technical specifications are yet to be disclosed, the design certainly sparks curiosity. With a fully enclosed grille and a sleek light bar, the FT-3e carries a sporty look, reminiscent of the Land Cruiser Se concept.

As we move further back, the FT-3e reveals sculpted bodywork and flush-mounted door handles. The floating roof and blacked-out rear pillar not only enhance its visual appeal, but also expand the greenhouse space. An interesting feature of this concept is the inclusion of exterior displays, which provide battery information and cabin temperature at a glance.

Inside the FT-3e, Toyota has opted for a minimalist interior design. A single-spoke steering wheel is flanked by three displays, keeping things simple and functional.

FT-Se

Toyota has dubbed the FT-Se as one of the flagship offerings in their future carbon-neutral sports car range. With a focus on handling, safety, and aerodynamic performance, this two-seater concept has a striking exterior. Its vertical headlamp array, aggressive front end, and sloping roofline provide not only style but ample visibility. The rear features a GR-badged duckbill spoiler, enhancing its sporty profile.

Complementing the forward-thinking exterior design, the cabin of the FT-Se is setup as a small cockpit. It includes a digital driver screen, a steering yoke with a GR logo, comfortable material seats, and newly developed kneepads. Some auto enthusiasts speculate that this concept could be a modern reinterpretation of the iconic MR2 nameplate.

Toyota’s president and CEO Koji Sato shared their approach to EVs, stating: “We are making battery EVs like only a true carmaker can. This means revisiting the fundamental principles of car making, and delivering basic performance, like driving range, as well as [the] value that only battery EVs can offer.”

