Bridgestone launches new motorcycle tyre

Bridgestone is a premium tyre manufacturer for both cars and bikes and it is celebrating its 40th birthday with the release of the Batlax Hypersport S23 tyre.

According to Bridgestone, this tyre provides excellent grip on dry surfaces, especially on circuits and mountain roads. Its Pulse Groove Technology improves riding in challenging road conditions and wet weather.

Using a new compound in the tread improves road contact during sharp turns and boosts grip when cornering, enabling riders to elevate their sports riding performance.

Source: MotorPress