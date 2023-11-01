Young, fast and from Fochville in the Free State

Lonika Maartens, a remarkable pro race driver, is making her mark not just on the track, but also in the business world. She’s part of a dynamic all-women team based in Fochville and has recently been appointed to represent Kress Power Tools, a leading international brand.

Greg de Villiers, the regional director of Positec SA, the official agent of the Kress brand, explains. “The Maartens ladies have a golden touch and they seize opportunities and turn them into gold. Lonika Maartens, a highly active 24-year-old who serves as FP Engineering’s CEO, has come a long way over the past six years.”

In the world of racing, Maartens is a standout. Her journey began when she was just six years old. Inspired by another girl racing, she persuaded her grandfather and dad to buy her a race kart, kick-starting a passion that has continued for 18 years.

Her involvement in FP Engineering is a significant part of her career, which she joined after matriculating in 2018. She started from the ground up, initially working on supplies, selling bolts, nuts and washers to mines. She invested the proceeds from selling her own race kart back into the business, gradually building it into a thriving enterprise. Maartens recalls long hours and relentless dedication as key to her success.

Racing remains her life’s passion, and her ultimate dream is to become a full-time race driver. She has a substantial record and CV, with 18 years of racing experience and a commitment to reaching the highest echelons of international motor racing.

Despite her young age, Maartens has achieved more than many seasoned pro drivers. She’s currently with the Stradale Motorsport team in the Volkswagen Polo Cup, serves as the GT3 test driver for Lamborghini and Ferrari, and participates in various endurance races.

She’s left an indelible mark in motorsport, achieving track records at renowned venues like Kyalami Raceway, Zwartkops Raceway and Phakisa Raceway. Her racing journey began in karts and took her to international events such as the SA vs USA Sprint Car Challenge.

Roger McCleery, a motorsport expert, remarks: “Lonika has achieved more in her short career than most SA drivers have in their complete careers.”

Maartens is not just an exceptional racer; she’s also determined to be a positive role model for young children. She aspires to engage in public speaking on topics like anti-bullying, positivity and pursuing dreams.

With strong people skills honed through her racing career and a deep sense of responsibility, trustworthiness, dedication and enthusiasm, Maartens excels in every endeavour. She was recently appointed to play in the Serengeti Elephant International Rugby Championship.

