Ford debuts ORV package for Ranger as overlander’s dream

Ford’s Performance Parts division displayed several projects and concepts at this year’s SEMA show. Among the surreal lot was a Ford Ranger and Bronco, kitted in serious overlanding attire, dubbed the off-road vehicle (ORV) package.

Looking for your next new or used Ford? Find it here with CARmag.

“The Ford Performance Parts’ packages we’re debuting combine the latest design trends with aftermarket accessories engineered to work with these vehicles out of the box,” says Mark Wilson, Ford North America vehicle personalisation manager.

Purposed to elevate the Ford Ranger’s off-road capability, the Ford OVR package introduces several elements to the Ranger’s formula dedicated to realising a more capable off-road platform. The most noticeable addition to the 2024 Ranger XLT-based off-roader is an ARB overlanding suspension system. Additionally, the Ranger features various extra options such as ARB-sourced front and rear bumpers with additional recovery points. Furthermore, the Ranger is offered with an onboard air compressor, SSOLIS lights and a 44L fridge.

Related: Six Iconic Ford Models That Helped Shape SA’s Motoring Scene

Accompanying the Ranger at this year’s SEMA Show was a Ford Bronco outfitted with the same ORV package. With regard to the Bronco, the ORV package applies to the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond and Outer Banks trim levels. The curtain-raising element in this ORV configuration is a two-inch increase in ride height by way of a Bilstein suspension system. Additional components range from 17-inch white wheels, wrapped in 35-inch tyres. Ford offers performance enhancement options for the Bronco, which include a high-clearance Borla cat-back exhaust system, an ARB jack and mount, and an underhood compressor.

“Ford customers love to personalise the performance and appearance of their vehicles, especially Mustang, Bronco and Ranger.” Unfortunately, the kit isn’t expected to arrive on local shores since it has been developed exclusively for the American market.

Browse over 26 000 new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Ford Debuts ORV Package for Ranger as Overlander’s Dream appeared first on CAR Magazine.