Trust the experts to assess accident damage correctly

Accidents are an everyday occurrence, and it’s common for apparent minor damage to conceal more severe issues.

Jacques Viljoen, the national director of the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), an esteemed affiliate of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, advises that any car damage should be taken seriously, and individuals should strive to understand the full extent of the damage.

Viljoen elaborates that vehicles involved in accidents can suffer from cosmetic, non-structural, structural, or hidden structural damage – or a combination of these.

“Damage to a vehicle is categorised into various types, based on the necessary repairs,” he explains. “It’s crucial to distinguish between these types of damage and how they can impact your vehicle’s performance.”

Understanding non-structural repairs

Non-structural repairs pertain to the repair of outer body panels that don’t affect or involve the structural integrity of the vehicle. These typically involve bolt-on, bolt-off panels that are attached to the vehicle structure. Non-structural repairers restore or replace damaged exterior panels to their original appearance, integrity and functionality.

Unpacking structural repairs

A vehicle’s manufacturer designs it to meet stringent standards of safety, durability, performance and design, all based on its structural foundation. Structural repairs involve technically complex procedures like cutting, welding and chassis straightening. A car’s chassis is akin to its skeleton. Structural damage to the chassis can be as detrimental to a car as a broken bone is to a person’s body. In the case of a severe collision that damages the vehicle’s structure, such as the chassis, these repairs should only be conducted by certified structural repair specialists.

Cosmetic damage

Cosmetic damage usually doesn’t affect a vehicle’s operational performance. Examples of cosmetic damage include paintwork chips or scratches, chipped windscreens or scratched and dented bumpers.

Viljoen points out: “While this damage is visible and affects the car’s appearance, it typically won’t affect the vehicle’s driving performance. Generally, cosmetic damage is easier and less costly to repair than more extensive damage, although the specific repair costs can vary depending on the vehicle and the necessary work.”

However, he underlines that the one exception to this rule is a cracked windscreen, as it can obstruct visibility while driving and potentially lead to an accident.

Hidden damage

Addressing hidden damage, Viljoen recommends an evaluation by a qualified and experienced motor body repair specialist. Hidden damage can compromise the underlying structure, suspension, mechanical or electrical systems of a vehicle. Therefore, merely taking photos of external damage will not yield an accurate assessment of the overall repair cost. A thorough evaluation requires a skilled eye and, in some cases, disassembly.

He stresses: “This is of utmost importance because your peace of mind relies on your car’s proper functioning. Accident damage can be deceiving to an untrained eye, which is why Sambra recommends visiting an accredited workshop as soon as possible after an accident.”

Source: Cathy Findley PR