Territory to South Africa: Ford announces massive expansion for local line-up

Ford kicked off celebrations for its 100th year in South Africa with a significant announcement to invest in Ranger PHEV infrastructure in Pretoria, but another nameplate has also stolen the show. The Blue Oval has announced it will be bringing the Territory SUV into South Africa along with several other models.

Looking for a new or used Ford? Find it here with CARmag.

With a limited passenger vehicle segment available to new car buyers, the centenary celebrations in Silverton also signalled some exciting news for the Blue Oval in the near future. The automaker revealed it would massively expand its local offerings with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, the seventh-generation Mustang range, Mustang Dark Horse, the all-new Territory five-seater SUV, and the next-generation Tourneo and Transit. The Ranger line-up will also be expanded with the Ranger Tremor and Ranger Platinum models we have previously seen debut in overseas markets.

Related: Ford to Invest R5,2 Billion into Local Silverton Factory For Ranger PHEV

“Today we are reaffirming our commitment to providing distinctive products and services for our customers in South Africa, supported by always-on relationships and an ever-improving user experience,” says Kay Hart, president of Ford International Markets Group.

Not offered for the first time locally, the Territory nameplate will signal a return as a five-seater SUV within Ford’s line-up.

Hart adds: “The all-new Territory is a spacious five-seater SUV that has a commanding presence and smart technology.” As such, it will be aimed at young, smart, and connected customers. This will presumably slot in between the newly arrived Puma and the flagship Ranger-based Everest.

Related: A Brief Walkthrough of Ford’s History Ahead of it’s 100th Year in SA

Bakkie buyers locally will be spoilt for even more choice when browsing in Ford’s portfolio, since the Ranger line-up will receive the Tremor and Platinum variants – this follows the recent launch of the off-road prepared Ranger Wildtrak X. The Ranger Tremor follows the same basic recipe for ‘customers who require enhanced capability in challenging off-road conditions’. Changes to the XLT series-based Tremor include a substantially reworked chassis with wider track and higher ground clearance, along with Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers and off-road focused driver assistance systems as standard.

See more about the Tremor here.

Further up the hierarchy will be the Ranger Platinum which will be positioned above the Wiltrak models as a more plush and premium offering. The raised luxury and comfort are aimed at ‘customers who appreciate the premium levels of comfort and technology from high-end road cars, but who rely on the toughness and all-round productivity that consistently make Ranger the double cab leader in South Africa’.

Related: Top 12 Best Buys 2024: Double-Cab Bakkies – Ford Ranger

CAR Mag has already tested the model in the icy mountains of New Zealand, here are their our thoughts. Review: Ford Ranger Platinum

Moving away from bakkies and SUVs, Ford has several other exciting offerings in store for South Africa. The first of which is the Mustang, which has previously been confirmed for local introduction. Featuring the latest generation of Ford’s naturally aspirated 5l Coyote V8, it could also be the last generation with a sizable displacement underneath the bonnet bulge. Also part of the announcement will be the even more visceral Mustang Dark Horse which will be launched in 2024 too. CAR Mag has driven it on track – read here. This is Ford’s most powerful naturally aspirated 5l V8 Mustang ever and the Blue Oval claims it is the most track-capable too, courtesy of improved aerodynamics, upgraded hardware, new software and special tuning.

Related: Lapping the All-New Ford Mustang Dark Horse Around Charlotte Motor Speedway

From one extreme to another, but remaining in the Mustang moniker, Ford will also debut the all-electric Mustang Mach-E in 2025, as the firm’s first pure EV on offer locally. Hart says: “Mach-E represents a landmark moment for us as it shows our commitment to a cleaner, greener and electric future in South Africa, symbolising Ford’s vision for a better tomorrow globally.”

Finally, Ford will also introduce the all-new Tourneo Custom and Transit Custom, both aimed as personal and business counterparts. The former will be available with standard and long wheelbase models, with seating for up to nine occupants, while the latter has been optimised for cargo loading.

The short term for Ford South Africa is shaping up to be quite something!

Browse over 26 000 new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Territory to SA – Ford Announces Massive Expansion For Local Lineup appeared first on CAR Magazine.