Stellantis to introduce Fiat Strada bakkie into Sub-Saharan Africa

Fiat’s local fleet anticipates the arrival of another member as Stellantis announces its compact double cab bakkie, the Fiat Strada, is being introduced in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Debuting 25 years ago in Brazil, the Strada has garnered a significant following in the region to such an extent that it is credited for having influenced the region’s automotive industry and bakkie segment. Interestingly, it has held the position of best-selling vehicle in Brazil since 2021.

“The introduction of the Fiat Strada in Sub-Saharan Africa marks a significant milestone for Stellantis. The Fiat Strada is a flexible partner for individuals who welcome change and push their limits because it combines the practicality of a family vehicle with the dependability required in a business environment. With this new vehicle, we expand our range of mobility solutions into the emerging entry-level pick-up segment, catering to the needs of our Sub-Saharan African customers. This reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our leadership in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market within the region,” says Samir Cherfan, chief operating officer Stellantis Middle East & Africa.

The Strada has been around longer than most reading this article and in that time, Stellantis has produced more than two million examples of the Strada bakkie.

In 2020, the Strada underwent a significant change to its composition, resulting in the second-generational rendition of the compact bakkie. This generational leap resulted in a product that was a significant step up from what had come before in terms of technological capability and vehicle refinement. In terms of its capability, the Strada is capable of lugging up to 720kg in its load bed and, depending on trim level, offers 1 354 litres of space in the single-cabin versions.

While no confirmation has been seen yet regarding the bakkie’s arrival in South Africa’s market, Stellantis has outlined several African markets, such as Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, Rwanda and Ghana, as points of interest which they believe the Strada will showcase its ‘excellence, innovation, and reliability’. All of these are left-hand drive markets which means the bakkie in its current form will likely not arrive in South Africa.

