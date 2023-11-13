Watch: Tesla Model X catches fire after being submerged in water

A video has been uploaded on YouTube, which depicts a burning Tesla Model X almost entirely submerged in water. According to the account that uploaded the video, the driver of the Tesla attempted to back a boat down a ramp, and in the process, managed to almost completely submerge the car in the water. So, driver error to get here from the looks of things but what happened next is the real surprise to this misfortune.

Electric vehicles and water are a recipe for disaster. In February last year, the Felicity Ace, a cargo ship specially built to transport cars, caught fire. The Felicity ACE was carrying 4 000 high-end vehicles, and as a result of the fire, all the cars were lost.

While the cause of the fire was not officially confirmed, authorities suspected that the electric vehicles that were on board were responsible for the fire. As a result, several vehicle shipping companies refused to transport electric vehicles after this incident.

Maybe if the owner puts their Tesla Model X into a bowl of rice then it’ll be fine.

