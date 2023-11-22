Rendered version of Toyota’s upcoming Land Cruiser EV imagined

Toyota’s iconic Land Cruiser, renowned for its rugged capabilities and longstanding heritage in the realm of off-road vehicles, is stepping into a new electrified era. A rendered production version sheds light on what enthusiasts can expect from this ground-breaking shift.

Unveiled as the Land Cruiser Se concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Toyota marked its entry into the all-electric SUV domain. Traditionally, the Land Cruiser brand has been synonymous with robust SUV designs, potent V8 engines, and a sturdy ladder frame construction. However, the upcoming Land Cruiser Se is set to diverge from this traditional archetype.

Kolesa, recognised for its insightful pre-production renders, has depicted a more subdued iteration of the Land Cruiser Se. While retaining certain resemblances to the concept, the rendered production model showcases alterations expected for the final product. Notably, the side cameras present in the concept have made way for conventional mirrors, while the avant-garde door handles have been replaced with standard ones. The rendered version reveals a practical touch, incorporating traditional elements like alloy wheels emblazoned with the Toyota logo, a rear wiper, and red reflectors on the lower bumper. This attention to realism aims to bridge the gap between concept and production.

Dimensions of the forthcoming seven-seater Land Cruiser EV SUV stand at 5 150mm in length, 1 990mm in width, and 1 705mm in height, riding on a 3 050mm wheelbase. Underpinning this new iteration is a monocoque chassis promising responsive handling and off-road prowess – a departure from the traditional ladder frame. Despite undisclosed specifics regarding its powertrain, expectations lean toward a dual-motor setup, channelling power to all four wheels. This configuration aligns with Toyota’s commitment to maintaining the Land Cruiser’s renowned capability in tackling diverse terrains.

The Land Cruiser’s evolution from a revered fuel-guzzling powerhouse to an all-electric variant marks a significant milestone in its storied history. While preserving its off-road DNA, this transition hints at a new chapter for the iconic model, balancing modern electrification with its inherent ruggedness.

